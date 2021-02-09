A Delhi Court has sent actor and Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu to seven days police custody. Earlier in the day, the Special Cell of the Delhi police informed that they have arrested Deep Sidhu for his role in instigating violence and the vandalisation at Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally.

As per reports, Sidhu was traced by Delhi Police using advanced surveillance technology.

We reported how Sidhu was tracked down and arrested in an operation led by Delhi Police’s DCP Sanjeev Yadav. Sidhu was seen in the video footage of the Red Fort violence. He was absconding since then.

His arrest came days after the Delhi Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

Sidhu has been hiding since the day of the Red Fort violence and has been releasing social media videos to blame other ‘farmer leaders’ who have spoken against him. The Khalistani supporters had brutally attacked the security personnel and police officials stationed at Red Fort, they had disrespected India’s national flag by hoisting two other flags with Sikh symbols on the Red Fort.