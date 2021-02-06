Saturday, February 6, 2021
Home News Reports
Rihanna and blood money: Complaint filed to investigate how Fenty Beauty uses Mica from India, mined by exploited children

The complaint asked NCPCR to check whether US pop star’s cosmetic product company, Fenty Beauty brand which procures mica from Jharkhand’s Koderma, Giridih and Nawada has 'Supply Chain Clearance Certification' and asked to initiate action against the company if it does not have one.

Rihanna's company accused of using child labour/ Image Source: TLI
A complaint has been filed beauty company owned by Rihanna, Fenty beauty, for using mica from mines of Jharkhand that hire child labours, who work in dire conditions.

The complaint was filed by Vinay Joshi of the prominent activist organisation Legal Rights Observatory with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) seeking an investigation into Rihanna’s company Fenty Beauty’s possible violation of child rights in India.

In his complaint, Joshi attached the IANS report titled “Rihanna Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Blood Mica in India” accusing the US pop star’s beauty product brand using “blood mica” from Jharkhand in which child labourers work in dire conditions.

Joshi said to the NCPCR that every company needs to obtain a certificate to ascertain that mica is free of child labourers. “But media reports say that Fenty Beauty doesn’t have Supply Chain Clearance Certification (SCCC) from either of the two,” the complaint said.

“With this letter, we would like to request you to investigate whether Fenty Beauty is using uncertified mica and if true, then please start appropriate legal action against the company and its owners,” the complaint said.

Rihanna’s company did not conduct mandatory audits, used child labours

Reportedly, Rihanna Fenty Beauty has declared that it did not conduct mandatory audits regarding Suppliers Code of Conduct under the Californian law for human trafficking, slavery and child abuse, which according to many was a way to violate child labour policies.

They added that Rihanna’s Fenty “had the guts to feign compassion for Indian farmers while knowing very well the beauty industry uses illegal child labour in India to mine mica – the most important ingredient of her beauty products!”

Apparently, Fenty beauty is well aware that most of this mica is mined by children of poor farmers in India, who live in hazardous conditions and their health is endangered by their company’s unethical means to earn a profit.

It is rather ironic that Rihanna, who was championing the cause of ‘farmers’ just a few days back, is now accused of promoting child labours to promote her business interests. If these violations are true, it may put Rehana’s company out of business in India.

Most of Rihanna’s $600 million fortune comes from her partnership with (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) LVMH, the French luxury goods brand run by Bernard Arnault. Fenty Beauty is a collaboration between LVMH and Rihanna, who also co-owns the makeup brand.

Rihanna does a paid propaganda against India, supports violent protestors

Songwriter Rihanna, who tried to instigate protestors in India by resorting to propagating false propaganda against the Indian government, has now been accused of receiving $2.5 million (Rs 18 crore) by a Public Relations firm that has Khalistani-terror links.

Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a vital role in starting a global campaign against India. Sources from the security establishment said that the campaign had the backing of “political leaders and activists based out of Canada”.

Skyrocket, a PR firm where Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal is a director, paid $2.5 million to pop star Rihanna to tweet favouring the farmer protests. In Indian currency, that is well over Rs.18 crores. The sources also believe that the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg was “fed to her” as part of a “larger conspiracy to create disharmony” in India.

Individuals such as Mo Dhaliwal, Marina Patterson, worked as a relationship manager in PR firms, Anita Lal, director of World Sikh Organisation in Canada, and Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh. Anita Lal is also a co-founder of the Poetic Justice Foundation, an organisation that features prominently in the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg. The current episode began after Rihanna tweeted in favour of the farmer protests wondering why people were not talking about it.

