On the 11th of February, Google’s online video-sharing platform YouTube took down a viral video that exposed the links between foreign vested interests, like billionaire George Soros, and a set of ‘Indian’ media and propaganda websites. Now, it has emerged that Shekhar Gupta’s portal, The Print, has inexplicably deleted a report that it had published on YouTube taking the video down, exposing links between George Soros and Greta Toolkit media houses, without giving any specific reason.

When YouTube took down the video by a channel called ‘String’ exposing the Greta Toolkit, the media platforms involved and their links to George Soros, there was widespread outrage on Twitter. Following the arbitrary action by YouTube, several reports were written highlighting the tyranny of big-tech. One of the articles written, was by The Print, owned by Shekhar Gupta.

However, when one searches now, though Google cache still shows the article in search results, the article seems to have been deleted by The Print.

On Google, if one searches, the search results throw up the article written by The Print.

Screenshot of Google search

However, when one clicks on the article that is displayed in Google search, the article shows a ‘404 error’, which means that the article was unpublished by The Print.

Article deleted by The Print

Even when one checks the alternate search engine DuckDuckGo, the cache search appears, however, when clicked, the article shows a 404 error.

Search on DuckDuckGo

It is unclear why The Print would unpublish and delete a report that spoke about big-tech tyranny and also, detail a video that speaks about the George Soros anti-India fund and the media houses that benefit from the fund.

The video that YouTube took down, exposing links between George Soros, certain media organisations and the Greta Thunberg Toolkit

The String – a popular Indian YouTuber, who has around 3,75,000 subscribers on YouTube, published a video on Wednesday exposing the links between foreign vested interests that plotted a global propaganda campaign against India and propaganda website such as AltNews.

In the expose, the String had highlighted how left-wing billionaire George Soros had been indirectly influencing India’s political affairs by funding a few far-left websites. He also highlighted how these websites were mentioned in the Greta Thunberg ‘Toolkit’, the documents inadvertently shared by Greta Thunberg that exposed that the foreign conspiracy against India.

In the video, The String revealed that AltNews has certification from the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), which is backed by the Poynter Institute. The Poynter Institute in turn is funded by the Open Society Foundations, which is controlled and funded by George Soros. In addition to George Soros, the Poynter Institute is also funded by Big Tech oligarchs like Facebook and Google.

It is pertinent to note that during the course of his life if there was one thing George Soros has hated the most, it is Nationalism. And at Davos, in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Soros committed $1 billion towards fighting nationalism and nationalists. George Soros claimed that the “biggest and most frightening setback” was in India and accused Narendra Modi of “creating a Hindu nationalist state.”

The progressive philanthropist has a reputation for interfering in the internal affairs of other countries through his network of NGOs. Viktor Orban’s Hungary and Vladimir Putin’s Russia have taken concrete steps directed towards curbing his influence in their internal matters. It would be safe to assume that a significant share of that investment would find its way in India. There are several NGOs and organisation that are connected to, directly or indirectly, to George Soros in India. These organisations often work against national interest as OpIndia has reported in this article.