Sunday, February 7, 2021
Uttarakhand disaster: Over 100 feared dead, relief and rescue operations on, Air Force, other disaster relief forces on standby

Various teams including ITBP, Air Force and other relief and disaster management teams have reached to help in relief and rescue operations.

OpIndia Staff
Massive flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath/ Image Source: ANI
More than 100-150 people may have been dead or severely injured due to the flash floods in Chamoli district.

According to the reports, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash said 100-150 casualties feared in the floods caused due to the breaking down of a glacier near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. 

A glacier broke off near Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauliganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. The authorities fear massive destruction for lives and damage to the properties.

The flooding occurred due to cloudburst and the subsequent breaching of a reservoir near Raini village that has destroyed many river bankside houses in the area.

More than 150 labourers at the power project affected

State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal said that more than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project might have been directly affected. Hundreds of ITBP personnel have rushed to the spot to rescue the villagers.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. He tweeted, “India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed on Uttrakhand’s Chamoli district flood situation, coordinating relief and rescue with Uttarakhand Chief Secretary. Air Force and other disaster relief forces on standby.

Following the disaster, all officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people, and NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Uttarakhand, said Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to SN Pradhan, DG NDRF, the flooding has taken out one bridge which was being constructed and the upper reaches of the Rishiganga project also has been damaged. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM has said that the water flow in Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag. And while water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal, flow is decreasing.

The IAF has also deployed three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as required, the IAF said. Over 200 jawans of the ITBP have joined in the relief and rescue operations. “One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness & evacuate people. The situation is under control”, the ITBP spokesperson said.

Flash foods in Uttarakhand

A massive flood has been reported from Uttarakhand after the water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly due to the break down of a glacier near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. 

The Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to rescue and evacuate people living in villages on the Dhauliganga river bank. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister TS Rawat said that they are well prepared and have been working to deal with the situation. He advised people to not pay attention to any rumours in context with the incident. 

“A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all the necessary steps,” the chief minister said. 

It is expected that several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.        

