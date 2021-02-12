Friday, February 12, 2021
Home News Reports Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little 'Blackie' waits for his lost caretakers near...
Editor's picksNews ReportsVariety
Updated:

Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little ‘Blackie’ waits for his lost caretakers near Tapovan tunnel

Like always, on the day of the incident, Blackie came uphill to meet his caretakers but did not find them there. Since then, Blackie has been reportedly waiting near the tunnel where rescue operations are underway.

OpIndia Staff
A black dog of Bhotia breed named Blackie has been waiting for his lost caretaker near the Tapovan tunnel.
Blackie waiting at Tapovan Tunnel in Uttarakhand (source: The Live Mirror)
21

Last week, a massive flash flood wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand after the water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly due to the breakdown of a glacier near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district. Hundreds of people were reported dead, missing or injured due to the glacier burst tragedy in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel on the sixth day today following the glacier burst.

Amidst all this, heart-melting scenes have emerged, where a two-year-old Bhotia breed dog named ‘Blackie’ has been spotted waiting outside the tunnel of the Tapovan dam. According to reports, the dog has been waiting there for the last three to four days. He has been awaiting the return of his caretakers who fed and petted him.

Actually, Blackie was born close to the area where the NTCP’s hydel project was coming up. The labourers working at the construction site use to feed and pet Blackie. Every morning, the canine came uphill to meet his caretakers and would return by the evening. This was the routine he had been following.

Like always, on the day of the incident too, Blackie came uphill to meet his caretakers, only to not find them there. Since then, Blackie has been, reportedly, waiting there in hope to meet his caretakers.

Many times he has been shooed away by the rescue operators, but Blackie does not budge. He keeps coming back to check on his caretakers. Locals say that Blackie has been looking extremely anxious for the last three days.

An Army officer said that the dog was likely the pet of someone trapped inside the tunnel.

A resident named Ajeet Kumar has told Times of India: “He must have realized something was amiss. The place was full of strangers who paid no attention to him.” Kumar added that Blackie used to laze around close to the project site. 

One of the workers named Rajinder Kumar said, “We would give him food, a sack to sleep on when we worked. Blackie would be around during the day and leave in the evening when we did.”

According to reports, more than 50 labourers were reported to be working on the site at the time of the incident. Though rescue teams have been working ceaselessly, 30 people are still feared to be trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel.

As many as 36 bodies have been recovered from different areas hit by the glacier burst, while 204 people are still reported missing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUttarakhand news, Uttarakhand cases, Uttarakhand glacier burst
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little ‘Blackie’ waits for his lost caretakers near Tapovan tunnel

OpIndia Staff -
Though rescue teams have been working ceaselessly, 30 people are still feared to be trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative
Read more

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Crime Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.

The Rinku Sharma murder: ‘No Communal Angle’ trope, what it means, why the police says what it does and the media double standard

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Tensions gripped Delhi’s Mangolpuri area after a mob of around 25-30 people brutally stabbed a Bajrang Dal activist named Rinku Sharma.

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi lashes out at media for browbeating judges, names NDTV, Indian Express, India Today and ‘web portals’: What he said

Media Jinit Jain -
The former CJI Ranjan Gogoi made scathing remarks against the partisan media outlets during an interaction at the India Today Conclave

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Communal tension in Delhi’s Mangolpuri after Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death after arguments over Ram Mandir donation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested the 4 assailants who stabbed the Bajrang Dal worker on Wednesday in cold blood
Read more
Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
Social Media

YouTube removes viral video that argued Toolkit ‘media houses’ like AltNews are linked to George Soros, who floated fund to attack leaders like PM...

OpIndia Staff -
The 12-minute video is now being taken off the platform without providing any reason. The YouTube video was widely shared on social media platforms.
Read more
Crime

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.
Read more
News Reports

Why aren’t we talking about this? Netizens outraged as model promoting Rihanna’s Fenty Lingerie insults Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna has been caught in another row, involving her beauty company Fenty Beauty and a promotional photoshoot insulting a Hindu temple.
Read more
Crime

Watch: Father of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma recounts the murder of his son, mother says Rinku raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob had barged into the house, assaulted the family and murdered Rinku Sharma in cold blood, says the victim's family.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

On a day India talks about the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma, ‘artists’ and ‘activists’ demand justice for Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
'Stand-up comic' Munawar Faruqui, along with four others, was arrested for mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show.
Read more
Politics

Congress, its alliance with AIUDF, CAA, Assam and more: 5 things Himanta Biswa Sarma said on India Today Conclave

Jinit Jain -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said the people of Assam would not spare the Congress party for committing the "political harakiri"
Read more
News Reports

Twitter continues purge of conservative voices, permanently bans journalist group Project Veritas for exposing Big Tech corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Along with permanently banning Project Veritas account, Twitter also suspended its founder James O'Keefe temporarily
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little ‘Blackie’ waits for his lost caretakers near Tapovan tunnel

OpIndia Staff -
Though rescue teams have been working ceaselessly, 30 people are still feared to be trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative
Read more
News Reports

‘Tibet is occupied territory’, international conflict resolution expert calls for India to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict

OpIndia Staff -
Tibet and Baluchistan activists requested India to respond to China and Pakistan interfering in India's international matters
Read more
News Reports

‘We had been timid with China in the past. This time we looked them in the eye’: Former COAS Gen Bikram Singh

OpIndia Staff -
"We had been timid with China in the past. Whenever they came into our land, we solved it diplomatically. This was the first time we looked China in the eye and mobilized," said General Bikram Singh (Retd).
Read more
Politics

After claiming farmer protests are apolitical, ‘Andolanjeevi’ Yogendra Yadav seeks donations for his political party

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav had put out the bank and UPI details, urging his followers to contribute so that he can further his anti-farm law propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Everyone takes Ram’s name, now I am scared too: Elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma demands that culprits be hanged

OpIndia Staff -
'Khoon ka badla khoon, badla chahiye humme', said the elderly neighbour of the Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma
Read more
News Reports

Twitter reports $1.14 billion loss in 2020, sees recovery in the fourth quarter

OpIndia Staff -
Although Twitter registered an operating income of $27 million, it showed a net loss due to interest and tax liabilities
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com