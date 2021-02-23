Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Home Crime Two arrested from West Bengal for raping 66 women, sent to police custody: Here...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Two arrested from West Bengal for raping 66 women, sent to police custody: Here are the details

On Saturday, the cops raided his house in Bandel and caught him red-handed with another victim. The police have seized his cell phone and recovered microchips containing pictures and videos of several women.

OpIndia Staff
WB: Cops arrest 2 men for raping 66 women, accused sent to police custody
Accused Vishal Verma and Suman (Photo Credits: ABP Ananda)
1

On Saturday, the West Bengal police arrested a delivery boy and his aide from Bandel in Hooghly district of the State, accused of blackmailing and raping 66 women.

As per reports, the two accused have been identified as Vishal Verma and Suman. Vishal, who worked as a delivery boy for an e-commerce firm, tricked female customers (especially homemakers) into sharing their number under the pretext of taking feedback. He would then lure them into video calling him. Vishal used to take screenshots of the video call and blackmail them. The accused forced the women to come to his house, where he raped them.

Vishal has confessed to the police that he has raped 66 women so far. He would often extort money, ornaments from his victims. However, his modus operandi was exposed when a victim from Chinsurah registered a complaint with the police. She informed that the accused had delivered goods to her house two months ago. The victim added that he took her number and forged a friendship with her. She said that Vishal had raped her when she went to his house.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ABP Ananda)

On Saturday, the cops raided his house in Bandel and caught him red-handed with another victim. The police have seized his cell phone and recovered microchips containing pictures and videos of several women. During the probe, the cops found that Vishal used the phone to blackmail and rape women. In one such video retrieved by the police from his phone, the accused was seen holding a victim hostage at gun-point.

The accused along with his friend Suman were produced before the local court on Sunday and sent to 5-day in police custody. Suman, a painter by profession, has been Vishal’s partner in crime on several occasions. Suman has been recently married and his family members have claimed to have been unaware of his crimes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.

Fact-check: Has Hollywood actor Gerard Butler embraced Hinduism

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Image of Hollywood actor Gerard Butler visiting Rishikesh and Varanasi have gone viral with claims that he has embraced Hinduism

Punjab: Contractor Mohammad Feroz rapes minor daughter of migrant worker for two months, victim found pregnant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The contractor named Mohammad Firoz lives in Zhungi EDN City. The victim's family are migrant workers.

As Narayanasamy govt in Puducherry collapses, India inches towards Congress-mukt Bharat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Congress struggles to find its relevance, it continues to disappear from political landscape of India

BJP wins unopposed Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat held by Late Ahmed Patel for Congress

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel had held the Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat for the Congress party for five consecutive terms.

Recently Popular

World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
Opinions

Metro is an upper caste male Brahminical, Hindu supremacist patriarchal project, scrap it

Sandeep Kadian -
Now that E Sreedharan, also known as Metro Man has joined the BJP, it is time to call out this patriarchal project which has done no good for Indians.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
Opinions

The state-sanctioned Christianisation of Andhra Pradesh: A primer

Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
It’s a bit of an open secret now that a vast majority of SC/STs in Andhra Pradesh have converted to Christianity in last couple of decades
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,205FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com