Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home Social Media Ahmedabad netizens trend #WeWantKarnavati to get city name changed, this is why
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Ahmedabad netizens trend #WeWantKarnavati to get city name changed, this is why

Ahmedabad residents said that the city was not 'established' by Mughal emperor Ahmed Shah but it was developed by King Karna Dev and hence it should be named after him.

OpIndia Staff
Ahmedabad netizens demand the city's name is changed to Karnavati (image courtesy: @rashrhit_Sainik on Twitter)
5

Ahmedabad residents on Wednesday took to Twitter to urge Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to change the city’s name from Ahmedabad to Karnavati.

Some said that the name ‘Ahmedabad’ is a historical mistake and it should be corrected and changed to Karnavati to restore its glory.

Ahmedabad residents said that the city was not ‘established’ by Mughal emperor Ahmed Shah but it was developed by King Karna Dev and hence it should be named after him.

A change.org petition was also circulated to appeal to the Gujarat Home Minister for name change.

Screengrab of the petition

The petition reads that the name ‘Ahmedabad’ does not reflect the true glory of the culture and history of the city.

The petition reads, “Karna of Chaulukya dynasty ruling from Anhilwad Patan (1072–1094) made the town his capital, adorned it with two temples, one to Kochrab, the site still known, and the other to Jayanti Devi, and named it Karnavati (Karna’s town). This Karnavati is the same place which is called as Ahmedabad now. Scavenging by the archaeologists revealed some magnificent facts about the history of Ahmedabad. Around the 10th century, the place was called Ashapalli ruled by the Bhil kings and later by Solanki King Karandev. Their reign lasted up until the 13th century when the Vaghela dethroned Solanki’s. Ahmed Shah who seated as the Sultan and renamed the city as Ahmedabad. There are many instances where Ahmed shah was known for his cruelty.   

The 14th–century Jain scholar Acharya Merutunga in his seminal Sanskrit text Prabandhachintamani claims that King Karnadev habited a village to establish Karnavati with the construction of a Karnasagar lake and a temple for Karneshwara Deva during the last decade of the 10th century.

On searching the true history  of this place we can say that the name Ahmedabad is a historical mistake and original name of this town was Karnavati named after Lord Karneshwara who is one of the form of Lord shiva.

I would request honorable minister to rename the town as Karanavati.”

The online petition is signed by one Harshid Desai, Romesh Shah and Pradeep Mahaur.

Netizens said that it is a shame to name a city after the Islamic invaders who raped and killed our mothers and sisters. Many said that the cities and towns named after such barbaric invaders should be immediately changed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsahmedabad name karnavati, karnavati ahmedabad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Ahmedabad netizens trend #WeWantKarnavati to get city name changed, this is why

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad residents said that the city was not 'established' by Mughal emperor Ahmed Shah but it was developed by King Karna Dev and hence it should be named after him.
News Reports

Ex Maha CM and Congress leader spreads misinformation about COVID vaccination. Here are the facts about pricing

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan spreads misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine pricing and allocation.

Take a shot every time Rahul Gandhi says ‘strategy’ and get drunk before noon: Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre monologue goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi thinks China has a 'vision' of 'modern Silk Road' with a 'nervous system' - we have no idea what he means by that.

‘Standing up for the national anthem is enforced nationalism’: Here’s how The Wire is fanning separatism in J and K

Opinions Jinit Jain -
In essence, The Wire, in its article, has toed the separatists and terrorists' line in blaming the university for "enforcing" nationalism on students by simply asking them to comply with the university protocols, which include standing up for the national anthem, among other activities.

Central government gives nod to ‘Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport’ in Ayodhya, sanctions Rs 250 crores: Details

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The UP government has set the December 2021 deadline for completion of the Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport in Ayodhya

Twitter forces user to delete tweet highlighting Hindu victims of Godhra massacre, days after it refused to block fake news

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Users have accused the platform of deliberately censoring posts that highlight the Hindu victims of the Godhra Massacre.

Recently Popular

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Politics

Sourav Ganguly may attend PM Modi’s Brigade Ground rally in Kolkata on 7th March: Local media

OpIndia Staff -
Sourav Ganguly may attend PM Modi's rally at Brigade Ground in Kolkata on March 7, according to reports in local media.
Read more
Entertainment

Aamir Khan shelves Mahabharat amidst controversies because ‘now is not the right time’: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Aamir Khan has shelved his 'Mahabharat' project amidst controversies because the 'timing' is not right, reports say.
Read more
Crime

A woman molested, a father murdered, a Samajwadi Party leader accused: Here is all you need to know about the Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
"Aatankwadi hain woh", Hathras victim Pooja exclaimed, expressing her angst against the SP leader for killing her father
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu ‘journalist’ Suhasini Haidar puts out misinformation about ISRO satellite launch: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suhasini Haidar, National Editor of 'The Hindu', put out false information on social media in attempt to mislead the public.
Read more
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,190FansLike
521,392FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com