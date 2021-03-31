Actor Ajaz Khan claims innocence as he is sent to 3-day police remand in a drug probe

A day after being detained in connection with a drug probe, actor Ajaz Khan has been remanded to NCB custody till April 3. Khan was taken into custody yesterday from the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. The agency had said that they had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city’s Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

Actor Ajaz Khan remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till April 3. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

Earlier today, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested actor Ajaz Khan after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. But the embattled actor has refuted allegations levelled against him and claimed his innocence, stating that only 4 sleeping pills were found at his home and that they were being used by his wife as antidepressants after suffering a miscarriage.

However, the NCB officials claimed Khan is arrested for his connection with Batata Gang. The 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he is mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang, the NCB said.

The NCB officials claimed that Ajaz Khan is a part of narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata’s syndicate. Shaikh was arrested last Thursday and over 2 kilograms of the banned mephedrone drug were recovered from him. Khan was arrested based on the revelations made by Mr Batata.

After the drug angle came forward in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau had tightened its noose around the alleged Bollywood-narcotics syndicate with searches, interrogations and arrests.

Ajaz Khan has found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier as well. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in April 2020 for communal remarks he made in a Facebook Live video.

In his Facebook Live video, Ajaz Khan had essentially said, “If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought about who is responsible for this conspiracy?”