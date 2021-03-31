Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home News Reports Actor Ajaz Khan claims innocence as he is sent to 3-day police remand in...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Actor Ajaz Khan claims innocence as he is sent to 3-day police remand in a drug probe

Earlier today, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested actor Ajaz Khan after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case.

OpIndia Staff
Arrested by NCB in drugs case, actor Ajaz Khan pleads innocence
Ajaz Khan(Source: India Today)
55

A day after being detained in connection with a drug probe, actor Ajaz Khan has been remanded to NCB custody till April 3. Khan was taken into custody yesterday from the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. The agency had said that they had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city’s Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

Earlier today, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested actor Ajaz Khan after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. But the embattled actor has refuted allegations levelled against him and claimed his innocence, stating that only 4 sleeping pills were found at his home and that they were being used by his wife as antidepressants after suffering a miscarriage.

However, the NCB officials claimed Khan is arrested for his connection with Batata Gang. The 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he is mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang, the NCB said.

The NCB officials claimed that Ajaz Khan is a part of narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata’s syndicate. Shaikh was arrested last Thursday and over 2 kilograms of the banned mephedrone drug were recovered from him. Khan was arrested based on the revelations made by Mr Batata.

After the drug angle came forward in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau had tightened its noose around the alleged Bollywood-narcotics syndicate with searches, interrogations and arrests.

NCB detains Ajaz Khan from Mumbai Airport in connection with a drug probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had yesterday taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody. Reportedly, the NCB had also conducted raids at various locations related to the actor. The actor was taken into custody after he returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan.

Ajaz Khan is reportedly accused of being a member of the Batata gang. Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, was arrested earlier by the NCB and drugs worth Rs. 2 crores was reportedly recovered from the same. Shadab Batata is accused of supplying drugs to Bollywood celebrities.

Ajaz Khan has found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier as well. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in April 2020 for communal remarks he made in a Facebook Live video.

In his Facebook Live video, Ajaz Khan had essentially said, “If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought about who is responsible for this conspiracy?”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsajaz khan, ajaz khan drug probe
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Actor Ajaz Khan claims innocence as he is sent to 3-day police remand in a drug probe

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials say Ajaz Khan was a part of narcotics peddler Shadab Shaikh's Batata drug syndicate
Opinions

Hailed by the world but ignored in India: PM Modi has taken India far ahead of most nations in tackling climate change

arallan78 -
While the Modi government’s successful actions to address climate change in India have become a template for various governments globally, especially in the developing world, the achievements have been under-appreciated in India.

TMC’s Mahua Moitra mocks Mamata Banerjee’s caste, calls Brahmins “Chotiwala Rakshasa”

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Many Twitter users took issue with Mahua Moitra's tweet, discerning it as "Hinduphobic" and "Anti-Brahmin".

Step aside, ‘Kaun Jaat Ho’, Prashant Kishor’s new toolkit is all about ‘Gotra’

Politics Akshita Bhadauria -
In a political landscape where caste politics play bigger roles than development, there is a new entrant: Gotra

‘Ishrat Jahan was a terrorist, no evidence of otherwise’: CBI court discharges last three cops accused of fake encounter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IPS officer GL Singhal retired police officer Tarun Barot and Anaju Chaudhari, the last three accused in the case, had filed the discharge applications on March 20.

World Bank revises India’s GDP growth forecast from 5.4% to 10.1% for the financial year 2021-22

Economy and Finance OpIndia Staff -
World Bank said public consumption will contribute positively, however, suppressed private demand is expected to fade by the end of 2021

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
Entertainment

NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection with Bollywood drug nexus investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody in the Bollywood drug nexus investigation.
Read more
News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
News Reports

Forest officer had threatened with SC/ST Act: All you need to know about death of Maharashtra’s ‘Lady Singham’ and her suicide note

OpIndia Staff -
Forest Range Officer Dipali Chavan-Mohite, 28, who has accused IFS officer Shivkumar of sexual harassment and torture in her suicide note, was 5-months pregnant at the time of her death.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,633FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com