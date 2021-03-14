Sunday, March 14, 2021
Home News Reports Antilia bomb scare: IM terrorist Tehseen Akhtar questioned, phone on which Telegram group Jaish-ul-Hind...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Antilia bomb scare: IM terrorist Tehseen Akhtar questioned, phone on which Telegram group Jaish-ul-Hind was created was found from his barrack

Sachin Vaze, the encounter specialist of Mumbai Police was also arrested in the case on March 13

OpIndia Staff
IM terrorist Tehseen Akhtar interrogated
42

As per reports, the Special Cell of Delhi Police visited Tihar Jail on March 13 to question Tehseen Akhtar alias Monu, the last known head of now-dormant Indian Mujahideen, in connection to the phone recovered from his barrack in the jail. Akhtar is known to be tech-savvy and an expert in bomb-making. He was close aide of Yasin Bhatkal who founded Indian Mujahidin terrorist group.

The phone was allegedly used to create a Telegram channel that Jaish-ul-Hind, a group that claimed responsibility for parking the SUV with gelatin sticks close to the house of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, had used. The same group had also claimed responsibility for the low-intensity bomb blast near the Israel Embassy in January this year.

Reports suggest that two smartphones were recovered from his barrack in Jail number 8. On Friday, the Police sought permission from a local court to question Akhtar. Hindustan Times quoted a prison officer who said, “Special cell officers are interrogating Tehsin Akhtar. We had handed them the phones on Thursday [March 11] night. They came in the afternoon [of March 13] and are still inside.”

Multiple terrorists used the phones – reports

When the Police came to know about the phone and traced it with the help of a private cyber agency, it was found to be operated in or close to Tihar Jail in Delhi. During the initial investigation, Police found that at least five other terrorists used the phone. It is believed that the same phone might have been used in the blast that took place outside the Israeli embassy. There are other terrorists lodged in the sub-jail number 8 who have connections to Al-Qaeda and underworld criminals.

Akhtar’s involvement in multiple blasts in India

Akhtar was involved in a series of bomb blasts from 2006 to 2013, including 2006 blasts in Varanasi, 2011 serial blasts in Mumbai and 2013 blasts in Hyderabad. He was sentenced to death for his involvement in the 2013 Hyderabad blasts case.

Antilia bomb scare incident

On February 25, a car with 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near Antilia, the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. On February 27, Jaish Ul Hind, a terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for the incident via a Telegram channel. On February 28, they again posted a message on the Telegram channel claiming it was not them.

On investigation, the Police found that the message was sent from Tihar Jail. The case got murkier and murkier after the link of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze with the owner of the Scorpio car surfaced. He was allegedly in touch with Mansukh Hiren, owner of the SUV. Hiren was found dead in the Kalwa Creek, which deepened the mystery. On March 13, Sachin Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency after questioning him for hours. It was later reported that the Scorpio placed outside Antilia was also used by Vaze for escorting Alibaug Police to arrest Arnab Goswami in Anvay Naik case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstehseen akhtar, tehseen akhtar indian mujahideen, sachin vaze
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: IM terrorist Tehseen Akhtar questioned, phone on which Telegram group Jaish-ul-Hind was created was found from his barrack

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, the encounter specialist of Mumbai Police was also arrested in the case on March 13
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath calls out Samajwadi Party’s nepotism, says ‘chacha, mama’ of Mahabharata have taken rebirth

OpIndia Staff -
Over 4 lakh youth have been given government jobs in past four years in Uttar Pradesh

Watch: Cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards thanks PM Modi for offering Covid-19 vaccines to the Caribbean nations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Legendary cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards said that he thanks India for its wonderful contribution of providing vaccines to his country.

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.

Burqa-clad nanny who had beheaded a four-year-old kid in Moscow as revenge for ‘attacks’ on Muslims in Syria walks free

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The 43-year-old nanny Gyulchehra Bobokulova was found carrying a decapitated head a four-year-old child Anastasia Meshcheryakov while shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.

Recently Popular

World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze embroiled in Antilla Bomb Scare case says ‘time to say goodbye to the world’ is coming closer in WhatsApp...

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze said that his 'time to say goodbye to the world' is coming closer in the cryptic WhatsApp status.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,546FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com