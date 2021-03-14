A report in Times of India states that the explosive laden car found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia was the same that was used by Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case. Citing news channels, TOI report states that the Scorpio car found outside Antilia was used by Sachin Vaze to escort Alibagh Police when they had arrested Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in Anvay Naik death case. As per reports, the ATS has found CCTV footage and the registration number of the car is also fake.

Late on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren death case. The explosive laden car found outside Antilia in February belonged to Hiren. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances just few days after the car was found. As per reports, Vaze has confessed to being part of the group that planted the explosive laden car on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25.

The police had traced the car to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer in Thane. Few days later, his dead body was found in a creek. While initially it was claimed to be suicide, further investigation revealed that it is possibly a murder. After Mansukh Hiren’s death, his wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that the vehicle was lent out to Sachin Vaze for four months till February 5. After that it was reported stolen. She had accused Vaze of killing her husband.

Vaze will be produced before the court later today.

Arnab Goswami arrest in Anvay Naik death case

In November 2020, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Alibaug Police where he had alleged that that cops assaulted him. The police team was led by Sachin Vaze. Speaking to the media soon after the arrest, Arnab Goswami said that Mumbai Police assaulted his wife, minor son at his residence. Reportedly, Arnab Goswami’s elderly father-in-law and mother-in-law were also assaulted by the Mumbai Police. Republic TV had also reported that the cops carried AK 47 assault rifles to arrest Arnab.

The Times of India report states that for this arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.