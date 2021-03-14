Sunday, March 14, 2021
Home News Reports Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

The Times of India report states that for Arnab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police top cop Sachin Vaze
2

A report in Times of India states that the explosive laden car found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia was the same that was used by Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case. Citing news channels, TOI report states that the Scorpio car found outside Antilia was used by Sachin Vaze to escort Alibagh Police when they had arrested Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in Anvay Naik death case. As per reports, the ATS has found CCTV footage and the registration number of the car is also fake.

Late on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren death case. The explosive laden car found outside Antilia in February belonged to Hiren. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances just few days after the car was found. As per reports, Vaze has confessed to being part of the group that planted the explosive laden car on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25.

The police had traced the car to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer in Thane. Few days later, his dead body was found in a creek. While initially it was claimed to be suicide, further investigation revealed that it is possibly a murder.  After Mansukh Hiren’s death, his wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that the vehicle was lent out to Sachin Vaze for four months till February 5. After that it was reported stolen. She had accused Vaze of killing her husband.

Vaze will be produced before the court later today.

Arnab Goswami arrest in Anvay Naik death case

In November 2020, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Alibaug Police where he had alleged that that cops assaulted him. The police team was led by Sachin Vaze. Speaking to the media soon after the arrest, Arnab Goswami said that Mumbai Police assaulted his wife, minor son at his residence. Reportedly, Arnab Goswami’s elderly father-in-law and mother-in-law were also assaulted by the Mumbai Police. Republic TV had also reported that the cops carried AK 47 assault rifles to arrest Arnab.

The Times of India report states that for this arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssachin vaze, sachin waze
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence

‘Savarnas’ and ‘Intersectional equity’: Climate Justice is more about Leftist ‘Woke’ politics than climate, Disha Ravi’s statement shows why

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Climate Activist Disha Ravi has been at the heart of the global campaign against India over the farmer protests.

‘Apolitical farmer protest’ leader Rakesh Tikait seen riding a ‘Congress Tractor’ in Jodhpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that through these farmers’ meetings Rakesh Tikait is actually trying to build up his own political base.

FIR filed against Akhilesh Yadav and SP workers for assault on journalists, SP files counter-complaint against two reporters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
FIR against Akhilesh Yadav registered under sections 147, 323 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code for assault on journalists in Moradabad

Sitaram Yechury claims Abbas Siddiqui, who wanted Allah to send virus that killed 50 crore Indians, will save India: Here is everything he said

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The CPIM has allied with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui and his Indian Secular Front (ISF) ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

Recently Popular

World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
News Reports

After humiliating Hindu students, Rutgers issues a follow up ‘apology’, but stays silent on alleged ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
The Rutgers University, which has backed Audrey Truschke and her bigotry against Hindus, said that they value Hindu students
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze embroiled in Antilla Bomb Scare case says ‘time to say goodbye to the world’ is coming closer in WhatsApp...

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze said that his 'time to say goodbye to the world' is coming closer in the cryptic WhatsApp status.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,491FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com