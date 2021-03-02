Yesterday, a video went viral where Ayesha, a young woman, was heard announcing her decision to commit suicide. Ayesha committed suicide soon afterwards jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on the afternoon of February 25, allegedly due to facing harassment by her husband whom she had married in 2018. Now, fresh details have emerged in the case.

Ayesha’s lawyer Zaffar Pathan has revealed that the former’s husband Arif had an extra-marital affair with a Rajasthan girl. As reported by Newsroom Post, Ayesha’s husband Arif use to call up his girlfriend and indulge in vulgar conversations with her, in presence of his wife Ayesha.

This, the lawyer reminisced was extremely troubling for Ayesha, who decided to remain quiet and not confront her husband regarding the same.

“Arif used to ignore his wife and splurge on girlfriend. And, for meeting his expenses, he used to threaten Ayesha’s parents. At times, he also forcefully took money from his in-laws,” the lawyer was quoted by the Newsroom Post as telling a Hindi daily.

Zaffar Pathan also said that Arif had confessed to Ayesha that he had another woman in his life and had maintained that he would not leave her for Ayesha. The thought that her husband was cheating on her had left Ayesha heart-broken, but she kept mum, thinking that the news would disturb her loved ones.

“Ayesha also suffered a miscarriage due to marital disquiet and tension. She suffered bleeding one day. The doctor advised surgery but before treatment, she had a miscarriage,” the lawyer informed.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Police have arrested absconding accused Arif Khan from Pali in Rajasthan.

Yesterday, we reported that a case of abetment to suicide had been lodged against her husband after the authorities recovered Ayesha’s body from the Sabarmati River.

Reportedly, Ayesha had called her husband before jumping into the Sabarmati River. She also called her parents before committing suicide. Her parents desperately tried to convince Ayesha to change her decision but they were unsuccessful.

Before she jumped in the river, she recorded the last message but didn’t blame anyone for her death. Ayesha’s suicide had sparked several strong reactions on social media. While the overwhelming majority of people empathised with the 23-year old, there were some who complained that she chose Haram over Halal.