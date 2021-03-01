A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide. According to reports, Ayesha committed suicide soon afterwards jumping into the Sabarmati River.

Ayesha says in the video, “I am happy and I want to die in peace, I don’t want to fight, I love Arif.” Arif is her husband whom she had married in 2018. Reportedly, after their marriage, Arif and his family began to harass Ayesha for dowry. She had filed a complaint against her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law at the Vatva police station and a case of domestic violence was filed as well.

She said, “Dear Dad, when will you fight your case? Don’t let Ayesha fight because she doesn’t want to fight. If Arif wants freedom, then he is free. Let’s live our life, this is the opportunity. I am happy, I will meet Allah, I will tell him, where did I go wrong? I got good parents, wonderful friends but something either lacked in me or my fate.”

She said further, “This is a lovely river and I hope it absorbs me, Main hawaaon ki tarah hoon; main behna chaahti hoon… Main khush hoon aaj… Mujhe duaon me yaad karna, kya pata jannat mile na mile (I am like the winds; I want to flow… I am happy today… Remember me in your prayers. Don’t know if I will go to heaven or not).”

Her suicide has sparked several strong reactions on social media. Authorities have recovered the body and a case has been registered against her husband in the matter.

While the overwhelming majority of people empathised with the 23-year old, there were some who complained that she chose Haram over Halal.

Ayesha had also called her husband before jumping into the Sabarmati River. She also called her parents before committing suicide. Her parents desperately tried to convince Ayesha to change her decision but they were unsuccessful.

She told her mother, “All that has happened his enough, I am frustrated, I can’t tolerate it anymore, He (her husband Arif) wants freedom, I will give him the freedom.”