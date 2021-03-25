Thursday, March 25, 2021
BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

The UP Police took to Twitter to release the actual figures, which busted BBC's propaganda against the Yogi Government.

OpIndia Staff
On March 19, 2021, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath marked the completion of four years of his government in the state. On this occasion, Yogi Adityanath held a press conference in which he highlighted the achievements of his government in the past four years. However, the BBC didn’t agree with the claims made by the chief minister, and tried to insinuate that Yogi Adityanath was making false claims about his government’s achievements.

Addressing the press conference, the BJP leader had pointed out how Uttar Pradesh, in the last four years, has emerged as the growth engine of the country. While listing other achievements, Yogi said that his govt’s zero-tolerance policy against criminals in the state has brought positive results in these last four years.

Informing that these last four years have seen a 66% drop in dacoit cases, 45% drop in rape cases and 19% drop in murder cases, Yogi added that the state has not witnessed any communal riots in the past 4 years. The actions of state govt on those who break law and order have set the standard and are taken positively countrywide. Today the perception of the state has changed, said Yogi while addressing the press conferance.

Launching a booklet – Dashko Mein Jo Na Ho Paya, Chaar Varsh Mein Kar Dikhaya – Adityanath said: “While earlier no one wanted to come to Uttar Pradesh because of a sense of insecurity, there is no fear now… Earlier, however, the scene was different. Our government has also taken strict action against professional criminals, mafia elements and others harming peace, and this has set a standard for others in the country.”

BBC publishes report to berate UP Govt

As soon as Yogi Adityanath listed the achievements of the BJP government and spoke about how it has succeeded in curbing communal violence in the state, British state-run media British Broadcasting Company (BBC), which has many a time outdone itself when it comes to peddling anti-Modi, anti-India rhetorics, published a report on it’s Hindi website trying to confute Yogi Adityanath’s claims. In its report headlined, “The truth of Yogi Adityanath’s four-year report card claims in UP”, BBC Hindi rolled out figures to refute Yogi’s claims.

The report claimed that the crime rate increase in the years 2012 and 2015 was lower than that in the year 2019, when Yogi Adityanath was at the helm of affairs in the state. Crimes then increased at the rate of 1.5% and 0.6% in 2012 and 2015 respectively, which was far lesser than the 10% increase in 2017, when Yogi Adityanath came to power in Uttar Pradesh, said the BBC report. It added that in the following two years (2018 and 2019), the crime rate increased by 10% and 3% respectively.

Apart from this, the report also dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s claim that has been no communal riots in the state in the last four years. Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the BBC report read: “The incidents of communal riots in Uttar Pradesh have decreased since 2018 but still the cases of riots in UP are the most reported after Maharashtra and Bihar. According to NCRB data, in 2016, 8016 riot cases were registered in UP. In the year 2017, this number was 8990, while in the year 2018- 8909 cases and in 2019- 5714 cases were registered. Even after assuming power in 2017, Yogi Adityanath claimed that the riots in UP have stopped, but the official data is completely opposite to his claims”.

The BBC Hindi report quoted figures to refute Yogi Adityanath’s claims

Uttar Pradesh Police bust BBC propaganda against the Yogi Government

The global media outlet’s attempt to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police. The UP Police took to Twitter to release the actual figures, which busted BBC’s propaganda against the Yogi Government.

“According to the NCRB report cited by you (BBC), the number of riots cases in the state from 2016 to 2019 was 8016, 8990, 8909 and 5714 respectively. However, the truth is that there has been no communal riot in the last 4 years in the state. The data you have mentioned is actually the instances of insurgence against the establishment, which again has also come down”. In this tweet, UP Police also shared the crime rate data from the year 2016 to 2019. The Uttar Pradesh police further shared the crime rates in the state from the year 2016 to 2019. In sharp contrast to the figures quoted by the BBC, the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh from the years 2016 to 2019 was 3.7%, 4%, 4.% and 2.5% respectively.

However bitter the truth may sound to the leftist media outlets, the fact is that the Yogi Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh, with it’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy against crime and criminals, has emerged successful in curbing the crimes. According to NCRB data, despite being the most populous state in the country, Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath has witnessed a sharp decline in the crime rates. Over the years the Yogi government has been able to restore harmony in the state by efficiently controlling large scale communal violence.

The Yogi government has so far arrested 36,990 criminals under the Gangster Act while 523 accused have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). At the same time, it has seized and demolished ₹1000 crore worth of properties held by mafias and criminals. Moreover, 10,021 criminals with bounties on their head have also been apprehended. The government has also made recoveries from rioters involved in vandalism and destruction of public property in the name of Anti-CAA protests.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

