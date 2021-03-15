Monday, March 15, 2021
Home News Reports A booming economy, decreased unemployment rate: Here are the achievements of Yogi Sarkar in...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

A booming economy, decreased unemployment rate: Here are the achievements of Yogi Sarkar in the last four years

“Uttar Pradesh is on its way to become the biggest economy in the country and the per capita income in the state has also doubled. As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report the unemployment rate in the state has dropped to 4.1% on February 28 this year against 17.5% in 2017," the booklet read.

OpIndia Staff
CM Yogi Adityanath releases booklet highlighting govt's achievements: Details
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: India Today)
58

On Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath-led-Uttar Pradesh government released a 64-page document highlighting its major achievements in the State in the last 4 years.

As per a report in Indian Express, the booklet titled, “Sewa aur Sushashan ke 4 Varsh” laid down key developmental work done by the UP government. It stated that UP is now the leading state in 44 Central government schemes and has carried forward the development work as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi. The state government informed that the economy of the state has increased from ₹10.90 lac crore to ₹21.73 lac crore in the past 4 years.

The government emphasised that the per capita income in the State has doubled and that the unemployment rate declined from 17.5% in 2017 to 4.1% in February 2021. It said, “Uttar Pradesh is on its way to become the biggest economy in the country and the per capita income in the state has also doubled. As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report the unemployment rate in the state has dropped to 4.1% on February 28 this year against 17.5% in 2017.”

Yogi government’s crackdown on criminals in Uttar Pradesh

In the document, the government listed its zero-tolerance policy against criminals that has led to a drastic drop in crimes in the state. A total of 135 criminals were neutralised while 10 policemen were martyred in 7,760 police encounters since March 2017. These encounters had led to the arrest of 16,592 criminals. The governmen also informed that around 3,028 accused and 1,086 policemen were injured in the encounters.

The government has arrested 36,990 criminals under the Gangster Act while 523 accused have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). At the same time, it has seized and demolished ₹1000 crore worth of properties held by mafias and criminals. Moreover, 10,021 criminals with bounties on their head were also apprehended. The government has also made recoveries from rioters involved in vandalism and destruction of public property in the name of Anti-CAA protests.

UP leads India in several sectors under Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath-led-government reiterated the implementation of 21 investment-friendly schemes in Uttar Pradesh that has now taken the state to the 2nd position in ‘Ease of Doing Business. Besides, around 4 lac youth were provided jobs by the government in the last 4 years. The state is leading in sugarcane production, toilet construction (2.61 crores), Coronavirus testing and vaccination, the establishment of MSMEs,construction of expressways and new medical colleges.

The government also listed road connectivity, women development, cow protection, women empowerment and rural development among its key achievements. The Yogi government will organise several programmes across the state from March 19 to March 25 to commemorate the completion of its 4 years. One of the largest events will be held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP government, UP state jobs, Yogi government
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga hail Kejriwal’s decision to ‘celebrate’ Bhavya Ram Mandir and remind people of barbaric Mughal history

OpIndia Staff -
In a sarcastic video commentary the BJP leaders said that Kejriwal will now finally speak about the atrocities and persecution of Hindus carried out by Mughals
News Reports

A booming economy, decreased unemployment rate: Here are the achievements of Yogi Sarkar in the last four years

OpIndia Staff -
In the document, the government listed its zero-tolerance policy against criminals that has led to a drastic drop in crimes in the State.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana cries foul, invokes Pulwama while attacking NIA even as Sachin Vaze names party leaders in Antilia bomb probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has accused the central government of insulting the Mumbai Police after the NIA arrested Sachin Vaze

Oxford racism row: EAM S Jaishankar raises the issue in Parliament, says will champion the fight against such intolerance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"We will always champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance," S Jaishankar emphasised.

Telangana: Probe begins into minor’s rape in Bhainsa; BJP leader accuses police of silencing parents to not escalate communal tension

Crime OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders have accused the police of trying to cover up the crime under the guise of possible exacerbation of tensions.

Jharkhand: Food van driver killed over allegations of bike theft, family claims ‘personal enmity’. Here is what we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Indian Express reported that the Angara police have arrested 12 accused so far, although an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,791FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com