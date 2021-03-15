On Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath-led-Uttar Pradesh government released a 64-page document highlighting its major achievements in the State in the last 4 years.

As per a report in Indian Express, the booklet titled, “Sewa aur Sushashan ke 4 Varsh” laid down key developmental work done by the UP government. It stated that UP is now the leading state in 44 Central government schemes and has carried forward the development work as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi. The state government informed that the economy of the state has increased from ₹10.90 lac crore to ₹21.73 lac crore in the past 4 years.

The government emphasised that the per capita income in the State has doubled and that the unemployment rate declined from 17.5% in 2017 to 4.1% in February 2021. It said, “Uttar Pradesh is on its way to become the biggest economy in the country and the per capita income in the state has also doubled. As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report the unemployment rate in the state has dropped to 4.1% on February 28 this year against 17.5% in 2017.”

Yogi government’s crackdown on criminals in Uttar Pradesh

In the document, the government listed its zero-tolerance policy against criminals that has led to a drastic drop in crimes in the state. A total of 135 criminals were neutralised while 10 policemen were martyred in 7,760 police encounters since March 2017. These encounters had led to the arrest of 16,592 criminals. The governmen also informed that around 3,028 accused and 1,086 policemen were injured in the encounters.

The government has arrested 36,990 criminals under the Gangster Act while 523 accused have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). At the same time, it has seized and demolished ₹1000 crore worth of properties held by mafias and criminals. Moreover, 10,021 criminals with bounties on their head were also apprehended. The government has also made recoveries from rioters involved in vandalism and destruction of public property in the name of Anti-CAA protests.

UP leads India in several sectors under Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath-led-government reiterated the implementation of 21 investment-friendly schemes in Uttar Pradesh that has now taken the state to the 2nd position in ‘Ease of Doing Business. Besides, around 4 lac youth were provided jobs by the government in the last 4 years. The state is leading in sugarcane production, toilet construction (2.61 crores), Coronavirus testing and vaccination, the establishment of MSMEs,construction of expressways and new medical colleges.

The government also listed road connectivity, women development, cow protection, women empowerment and rural development among its key achievements. The Yogi government will organise several programmes across the state from March 19 to March 25 to commemorate the completion of its 4 years. One of the largest events will be held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.