Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home News Reports China has the ability to seriously challenge the stable and open international system: The...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China has the ability to seriously challenge the stable and open international system: The US Secretary of State

OpIndia Staff
US-China relationship
Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden (via tribune)
1

While unveiling the eight key focus areas of the foreign policy of the Joe Biden administration, the United States Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday said that China was the only country having the economic, diplomatic, military and technological capability to seriously challenge the stable and open international system.

The US-China relationship is the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century: Blinken

Describing the US-China relationship as the ‘biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century’, Blinken said that the US faced challenges in its relationship with several countries but challenges posed by China were different. “We will manage the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century, our relationship with China. Several countries present us with serious challenges including Russia, Iran, North Korea and there are serious crises we have to deal with, including in Yemen, Ethiopia and Burma. But the challenges posed by China are different”, Blinken was quoted as saying. “Our relationship with China will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be”, he added.

Blinken said that in order to deal with China, the US required to work with allies and partners. “The common denominator is the need to engage with China from a position of strength. That requires working with allies and partners, not denigrating the. Because our combined weight is much harder for China to ignore”, he said. He said that the US needed to engage in diplomacy and in international organisations because China has filled in wherever the US has withdrawn.

Blinken highlights Chinese atrocities on Uyghur Muslims

Pointing at the atrocities being carried out by China on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Blinken said that the US required to stand up for its values. “It requires standing up for our values when human rights are abused in Xinjiang or when democracy is trampled in Hong Kong. Because if we don’t, China will act with even greater impunity. And it means investing in American workers, companies, and technologies. And insisting on a level playing field because when we do, we can out-compete anyone”, Blinken asserted.

The US required to push back against unfair trade practices of China: Blinken

The US Secretary of State called for pushing back against unfair trading practices of China and others along with making the right investments in order to win in the global economy. “More than at any other time in my career, maybe in my lifetime, distinctions between domestic and foreign policy have simply fallen away. Our domestics renewal and our strength in the world are completely entwined, and how we work will reflect that reality. And finally, as the President has promised diplomacy, not military action, will always come first”, he said.

In his foreign policy address, the US President Joe Biden had termed China as the ‘most serious competitor’ to the US and had vowed to confront Beijing on various fronts, including human rights, intellectual property and economic policy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘I am 25 and never had sex’: LGBT activist, accused of raping another woman, had said on stage that she is incapable of having...

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this week, a yoga trainer took to Instagram to accuse Dureja of raping her under pretext of performing Shamanic rituals.
Crime

Jharkhand: Five members of a family, including a five-year-old child axed to death by villagers over ‘black magic’ suspicions

OpIndia Staff -
Five members of a family killed by villagers after a priest said that their witchcraft is responsible for deaths and diseases in the villages

Trolls use fake, photoshopped images to attack Kangana Ranaut for pictures of a fruit smoothie

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut faced troll attack after sharing a photo of a smoothie she had made. Trolls claimed that she had copied food image from the internet.

Jalgaon hostel ‘strip dance’: Maha Home Minister dismisses allegations on police, says it was an entertainment program

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Terming the incident as an 'entertainment programme', Maharashtra Home Minister dismissed reports alleging that Maharashtra police officers had forced women hostel residents to strip dance in front of them.

Congress tries to pass off multiple images of tea gardens from Taiwan as that of Assam, gets fact-checked by BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress party used two photographs from tea gardens in Taiwan for its Assam Bachao campaign on Facebook

New public enemy no. 1? Twitter censors account for Pepe the Frog meme citing ‘hateful imagery’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
'Pepe The Frog', one of the most popular internet memes of all time, was originated in the "Boy's Club" by Matt Furie in 2005.

Recently Popular

News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
News Reports

Income Tax raids conducted at around 22 locations linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in tax evasion case

OpIndia Staff -
Simultaneous raids are being conducted at the homes and linked properties in Mumbai, Pune and some other locations of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others
Read more
News Reports

Take a shot every time Rahul Gandhi says ‘strategy’ and get drunk before noon: Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre monologue goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi thinks China has a 'vision' of 'modern Silk Road' with a 'nervous system' - we have no idea what he means by that.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,195FansLike
521,743FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com