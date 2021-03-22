Hindu Houses in Delhi were attacked by a Muslim mob on Saturday night after a Muslim woman decided to marry a Dalit man and go live with his family. The incident occurred at Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi.

While the coverage of the incident in the mainstream media has been muted, OpIndia reached the spot to hear the victim’s version of events.

The victims told OpIndia that the rioters entered their area through the ‘Masjid waali Gali’. They told us that construction was underway near the Masjid and it was from there that the rioters picked the stones which were used to attack the Hindu houses.

The victims also told us that the Police told them to clear the stones from the area before the media could reach the spot. They told us that the Police cleared the area of the stones so that journalists could not see the stones when they arrived.

They said that the entire road was littered with stones. They said at least 30 vehicles were damaged during the onslaught. According to reports, the Muslim mob attacked Hindu homes because a Muslim woman had decided to marry a Hindu man.

The two had gotten married in secret but soon after, the girl’s family fixed her marriage with someone else. Therefore, the girl went to the local police station to record her statement and subsequently, left with the Hindu man.

It is reported that the couple and the parents have left the area to go live with their relatives elsewhere. Incensed by the marriage, the mob decided to attack the Hindu houses in the locality.