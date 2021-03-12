Friday, March 12, 2021
Home Media DMK leader Kanimozhi 'elected' as the president of The Hindu's employees' union, netizens ask...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

DMK leader Kanimozhi ‘elected’ as the president of The Hindu’s employees’ union, netizens ask whether the publication is a ‘Godi media’

DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was once accused in the multi-crore 2G scam and later got acquitted by the court, has been elected president of the so-called 'neutral' media group's union for the second time.

OpIndia Staff
DMK leader Kanimozhi elected as the president of The Hindu employees' union
DMK leader Kanimozhi elected as The Hindu's Employee union president President/ Image Source: Indian Express
26

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been ‘elected’ as the President of Office and National Press Employees’ Union of left-wing media outlet ‘The Hindu’.

DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was once jailed in the multi-crore 2G scam and later got acquitted by the court, has been elected president of the ‘neutral’ media group The Hindu’s employee union for the second time. Kanimozhi was first elected to the post in 2017.

Malini Parthasarathy, the Chairperson of The Hindu Publishing Group (THGPPL), took to Twitter to say that she was delighted to announce that the controversial DMK leader has been re-elected President of The Hindu Office and National Press Employees Union.

Unsurprisingly, Malini Parthasarathy expressed her glee over the re-election of Kanimozhi to the union and showered praise on her. Hailing the DMK leader, Parthasarathy said that Kanimozhi was a highly accessible and modest person, who has won many hearts in the organisation. She said the media group was looking forward to working with her in taking their group to greater heights.

It is interesting to note here that The Hindu claims to be a politically neutral news organisation. More importantly, the ‘election’ of the DMK leader Kanimozhi comes just at a time when Tamil Nadu, where the media outlet is centred, is soon going for assembly elections.

Netizens react to the appointment, asks whether ‘The Hindu’ is ‘Godi media’

As the news of Kanimozhi being elected as the President of The Hindu’s National Press Employees’ Union broke, netizens were quick to put out their views on the recent development and asked whether ‘The Hindu’ qualifies to be called as a ‘Godi media’ after they appointed an incumbent influential politician to head their employee’s union.

The term ‘Godi Media’ is widely used by opposition parties, left-wing media persons and trolls against journalists and media houses who do not toe the opposition line, it is a term that roughly means media that is sitting on the lap (of some politicians).

Social media users questioned the publishing group saying how could they call themselves independent media with the appointment of Kanimozhi to head their employee’s union.

Another social media users asked how the paper will justify that the ‘election’ of Kanimozhi is not a conflict of interest as far as impartial reporting goes. The user also pointed out that the positive bias favouring DMK by the left-wing media outlet is already clearly seen in news analysis and reporting.

Similarly, another user confronted ‘The Hindu’, asking how a person from a political party could be part of any office-bearer position within a journalistic organization. Questioning the publication regarding the ‘moral propriety’, the user said that it was appalling to see Kanimozhi heading their employee’s union.

He also pointed out that it was sad to see how Malini Parthasarathy flaunted the ‘election’ and said that no tough questions about journalistic ethics would be asked to them.

The controversial ‘election’ of Kanimozhi to the Hindu’s employee union has triggered several questions against the organisation’s ethics and integrity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsThe Hindu Kanimozhi, DMK Tamil Nadu, Stalin Tamil Nadu
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

NDTV pats itself on the back because it did better than a Hindi channel in the United Kingdom: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV on the 11th of March took to Twitter to pat itself on the back for doing a remarkable job in terms of TRP - in the UK.
News Reports

“Undignified to even respond to allegations”: Election Commission issues stern response to TMC’s letter on ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Election Commission said that the memorandum submitted to it by TMC leaders is full of insinuations and averments

How Congress supporter lied, used wrong RTI response to allege Amit Shah was lying about bomb factories in Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale used MHA reply to his RTI query on Khalistanis in farmer protests as the reply to query on bomb factories in West Bengal

‘Let’s see what the voters will think’: Here is why TMC sees an opportunity where others see a meme

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
On the 10th of March, Mamata Banerjee alleged that she had been attacked. The CM alleged four-five people deliberately pushed her, after which she fell down and suffered an injury on her leg.

Pervasive surveillance, indoctrination, and state repression: Tools employed by China against Tibet’s Buddhist monasteries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under authoritarian leader Xi Jinping, China has displayed an eager alacrity to subjugate the Buddhist monks and nuns and seize control of the Tibetan monasteries

India downgraded by around 25 unknown ‘experts’ working for an organisation advised by JNU leftist and Pakistani politician: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Democracy 2021 report by Swedish organisation V-Dem had downgraded India from a democracy to electoral autocracy

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Instagram celebrity claims that Zomato delivery executive broke her nose after argument, he says she threw a chappal at him

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
News Reports

India downgraded by around 25 unknown ‘experts’ working for an organisation advised by JNU leftist and Pakistani politician: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Democracy 2021 report by Swedish organisation V-Dem had downgraded India from a democracy to electoral autocracy
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,347FansLike
523,190FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com