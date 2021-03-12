Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been ‘elected’ as the President of Office and National Press Employees’ Union of left-wing media outlet ‘The Hindu’.

DMK leader Kanimozhi, who was once jailed in the multi-crore 2G scam and later got acquitted by the court, has been elected president of the ‘neutral’ media group The Hindu’s employee union for the second time. Kanimozhi was first elected to the post in 2017.

Malini Parthasarathy, the Chairperson of The Hindu Publishing Group (THGPPL), took to Twitter to say that she was delighted to announce that the controversial DMK leader has been re-elected President of The Hindu Office and National Press Employees Union.

Unsurprisingly, Malini Parthasarathy expressed her glee over the re-election of Kanimozhi to the union and showered praise on her. Hailing the DMK leader, Parthasarathy said that Kanimozhi was a highly accessible and modest person, who has won many hearts in the organisation. She said the media group was looking forward to working with her in taking their group to greater heights.

Delighted that ⁦@KanimozhiDMK⁩ has been re-elected President of The Hindu Office &National Press Employees Union. A highly accessible & modest person, she’s won many hearts in our organisation & we look forward to working with her in taking our group to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/GEUn7oVmdx — Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) March 10, 2021

It is interesting to note here that The Hindu claims to be a politically neutral news organisation. More importantly, the ‘election’ of the DMK leader Kanimozhi comes just at a time when Tamil Nadu, where the media outlet is centred, is soon going for assembly elections.

Netizens react to the appointment, asks whether ‘The Hindu’ is ‘Godi media’

As the news of Kanimozhi being elected as the President of The Hindu’s National Press Employees’ Union broke, netizens were quick to put out their views on the recent development and asked whether ‘The Hindu’ qualifies to be called as a ‘Godi media’ after they appointed an incumbent influential politician to head their employee’s union.

Remind me again how to we define Godi Media ? — kilamanjaro (@nomadicoyster) March 10, 2021

The term ‘Godi Media’ is widely used by opposition parties, left-wing media persons and trolls against journalists and media houses who do not toe the opposition line, it is a term that roughly means media that is sitting on the lap (of some politicians).

Social media users questioned the publishing group saying how could they call themselves independent media with the appointment of Kanimozhi to head their employee’s union.

How will then this News paper will be independent group — Rajesh T Neelakandan (@rajeshbala79) March 10, 2021

Another social media users asked how the paper will justify that the ‘election’ of Kanimozhi is not a conflict of interest as far as impartial reporting goes. The user also pointed out that the positive bias favouring DMK by the left-wing media outlet is already clearly seen in news analysis and reporting.

How will the paper justify that this is not conflict of interest as far as impartial reporting goes? Not for nothing we call @the_hindu the English Murasoli. The positive bias in favour of DMK is clearly to be seen in news analysis and reporting. — Storyteller (@betaal56) March 10, 2021

Similarly, another user confronted ‘The Hindu’, asking how a person from a political party could be part of any office-bearer position within a journalistic organization. Questioning the publication regarding the ‘moral propriety’, the user said that it was appalling to see Kanimozhi heading their employee’s union.

He also pointed out that it was sad to see how Malini Parthasarathy flaunted the ‘election’ and said that no tough questions about journalistic ethics would be asked to them.

How can a Person from a Political Party be part of any office bearer position within a journalistic organization. @the_hindu. Moral Propriety ?? It’s appalling. The sad part is Malini is flaunting it and no tough questions about journalistic ethics will be asked to them. — Lonely Wanderer (@lonelymeanderer) March 10, 2021

The controversial ‘election’ of Kanimozhi to the Hindu’s employee union has triggered several questions against the organisation’s ethics and integrity.