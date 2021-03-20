Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home News Reports Drunk driver smashes his SUV into MiG-29 jet of Ukrainian Air Force, fighter plane...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Drunk driver smashes his SUV into MiG-29 jet of Ukrainian Air Force, fighter plane completely damaged

The MiG-29 was being towed away to a parking area, when the 47-year-old air force officer smashed the nozzle of the right-side engine at the rear end of the jet with his SUV

OpIndia Staff
The rear end of the MiG-29 and the front of the car
3

In a bizarre incident, a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force was badly damaged after it was hit by a car. The incident happened at the Vasylkiv Air Base in central Ukraine, where a drunken Ukrainian Air Force officer crashed his Volkswagen Touran SUV with the fighter jet, badly damaging both the vehicles. The plane has been damaged completely, as per reports.

The accident took place on 10th March at the Vasylkiv Air Base near Kiev, which is home to both the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade and Air Command Central. The jet belonged to the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade. The MiG-29 was being towed away to a parking area, when the 47-year-old officer smashed the nozzle of the right-side engine at the rear end of the jet with his SUV under the influence of alcohol. This caused a fire, although it was localised and was contained quickly. But this totally damaged the engine and other components of the jet.

Photographs of the incident have emerged on social media, which show that both the jet and the car were significantly damaged. The fighter jet’s right engine exhaust nozzle, as well as the tail fin and rear stabilizer on that side of the aircraft, look to have sustained significant damage in the photographs. It is not known whether the jet will repaired for return to service, as unconfirmed reports suggest that the jet has been written off as a total loss. The front of the car has been smashed, its airbag was deployed, and the driver received injuries on his chest and face. He is being treated for his injuries, and is said to be out of danger. The Volkswagen Touran was the personal vehicle of the drunken officer.

Soon after the accident, the Ukraine’s Air Command Centre posted a statement on its Facebook page, informing that a car smashed a fighter jet when it was being towed to the parking lot. They informed that law enforcement officers were working at the scene, and an investigation into the incident has been started to find out the reasons behind the incident.

At present Ukraine has 35 MiG 35 jets, apart from Sukhoi Su-24, Sukhoi Su-25 and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets, all of them inherited from former Soviet Union.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘We will rise with roar of Osama bin Laden, we are Rasul soldiers’: Muslims in Bangladesh protest against visit by ‘Hindu Nationalist’ PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims and 'student activists' in Bangladesh took out a protest march ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Dhaka
News Reports

Hamas-linked organisation, Islamic group linked to SIMI and others extend support to Audrey Truschke, accuse Hindu students of being ‘Nazis’

OpIndia Staff -
Defending Audrey Truschke, Islamic & left-wing groups claim that Aurangzeb did not kill as many Hindus as claimed by Hindu groups.

Another dead body found at Mumbra Reti Bunder area where Mansukh Hiren was found dead: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Now, another dead body has been recovered from the same place where Mansukh Hiren was found dead in the Antilia bomb scare threat

NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers ‘privately’: Here are the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
The NIA court on Friday has rejected the plea of suspended API Sachin Vaze to meet his lawyer privately in between interrogations

Sachin Vaze, accused in Antilia bomb scare, was chargesheeted in Rs 25 lakh extortion case, is out on anticipatory bail: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under the tutelage of ex-API Sachin Vaze, accused Anil Yadav and Amol Patil would extort money from builders.

NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze walks in mask, over-sized kurta, handkerchief on his head

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to CCTV footage, Sachin Vaze, who is a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case was made to walk the scene.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,658FansLike
524,848FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com