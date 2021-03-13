On March 13, the Ghaziabad police arrested one Mohammad Mohsin after a video of him making rotis while spitting on them at the wedding ceremony went viral on the microblogging site. Replying to a Twitter user @TheAshwiniRaj, who shared the video of the disturbing incident on the social media site, Ghaziabad police informed that they have registered an FIR against the youth invoking relevant sections and arrested him. The police are now questioning him.

Moreover, the police have also named the caterers, who were given the catering contract for the wedding, in the FIR.

उक्त वीडियो का तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए FIR दर्ज कर आरोपी अभियुक्त मोसिन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है । वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित कर दी गयी है। pic.twitter.com/l8yQfdwKQs — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) March 13, 2021

The incident purportedly took place on March 11 in the Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad district. The cook identified as Mohammad Mohsin in seen making rotis and spitting on them.

According to media reports, the incident happened during the engagement ceremony of the nephew of one Shivkumar on Thursday, in one educational institute premises near Dausa Banjarpur falling under the Bhojpur police station limits. Mohammad Mohsin was making rotis at this engagement ceremony when he was caught red-handed spitting on the dough prepared for the rotis before putting it in the tandoor. He was also secretly filmed doing the same. The video of the incident went viral the next day.

On Friday, when Mohsin realised that the video of the incident has gone viral on social media, he fled from his village along with his family members.

After watching the viral video, Ghaziabad police sprang into action. The police approached Shivkumar to confirm whether the video was genuine. After verifying they spoke to the catering company which had hired Mohsin, to know his whereabouts. On learning that Mohsin was a resident of Sahbiswa in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, the police reached his house to arrest him but Mohsin had fled by then. The police immediately launched a manhunt and arrested the accused.

Ghaziabad incident is a reminder of a similar incident where one Naushad was caught indulging in the same act in Meerut in February

The video of the incident which is being shared widely on various social media sites, makes one recall a similar incident that was reported widely in the month of February where one Naushad alias Suhail was arrested by Meerut Police for indulging in the same act.

During interrogation, it was reportedly revealed that Naushad worked as a cook in wedding ceremonies for the last 15 years. A video had surfaced in which he allegedly confessed to spitting on food for at least ten years. After his video went viral, followed by his arrest, several other videos had started circulating on social media with similar incidents.

Possibility of a nexus indulging in unholy acts

Due to the gross nature of the incident and the ongoing pandemic situation, the Uttar Pradesh police had then initiated an investigation to see if this Meerut case was an isolated incident or if there is a nexus that indulge in such activities.