In a shocking incident, an Islamist mob in Pakistan’s Karachi tried to lynch a man to death after he had allegedly desecrated a copy of the Quran. The angry mob attacked the man on the charges of blasphemy despite the presence of police officials.

According to the South Asia Media Research Institute (SAMRI), the Islamist mob thronged near a garments factory in Karachi and dragged a man to lynch him for allegedly desecrating the copy of the Quran. However, the man has denied the charges, and said that he had questioned maulanas for taking money promising to solve problems, but not doing anything after that.

Sher Shah, Karachi. Islamist mob lynched a man to death in JB Garments Factory for allegedly desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran. Police and Rangers, heavily outnumbered, failed to protect the accused. pic.twitter.com/Yn9kkhTaxB — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) March 6, 2021

A video of the incident at JB Garments has gone viral on the internet, in which one can see how a violent mob stormed the gates of the factory to carry out an attack. Amidst the chants of “Naara-e-Takbeer”, the Islamist mob attacked the man. However. the man survived the attack, although he was critically injured.

Shockingly, the entire incident occurred in the presence of Police officers and Rangers, who were heavily outnumbered against the unruly mob. The police force failed to protect the victim.

Several other videos of the incident also have appeared on social media.

Man denies the allegations

After the attack, the victim narrated the entire incident, and denied disrespecting the Quran. He said that he was going through some family problems, and had approached a maulana to solve it. The maulana had taken money from it but did not do anything to solve his problem. One day he met a friend, who asked about the status of his issue with his wife. The man said that despite paying the maulana, the problem remains and his wife has not called him for seven months. Hearing this, his friend said that he knows a different maulana who can help him. Then the man told him all maulanas take the money and say after a few weeks that forget the girl. So I will pay him even twice the amount, but only after the work is done, he told his friend. His these comments made the mob try to lynch him, he said, and denied making derogatory comments about the Quran.

VIDEO#4 pic.twitter.com/VzXCKtHd8j — Prem Rathi ☪︎ (@PremRathee) March 6, 2021

Any critical reference to Prophet Muhammad or Islamic symbols is considered ‘Blasphemy’ or against Islam’s principles, which has become a rallying cry for the Islamists around the world to unleash their primaeval instinct of indulging in brute violence and communal riots against the ‘non-believers’.

Be it the brazen shooting of the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists or the brutal beheading of Former Hindu Mahasabha leader and the founder of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari or the Bengaluru riots, ‘blasphemy’ is often used as an excuse by these rabid Islamists to release their harboured pent-up hatred and intolerance against those who dare to speak up uncomfortable facts.