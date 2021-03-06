Saturday, March 6, 2021
Home Crime Islamists in Pakistan try to lynch a man alleging blasphemy, man says he had...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Islamists in Pakistan try to lynch a man alleging blasphemy, man says he had only questioned maulana for not solving problem after taking money

A video of the incident at JB Garments has gone viral on the internet, in which one can see how a violent stormed the gates of the factory to carry out an attack.

OpIndia Staff
50

In a shocking incident, an Islamist mob in Pakistan’s Karachi tried to lynch a man to death after he had allegedly desecrated a copy of the Quran. The angry mob attacked the man on the charges of blasphemy despite the presence of police officials.

According to the South Asia Media Research Institute (SAMRI), the Islamist mob thronged near a garments factory in Karachi and dragged a man to lynch him for allegedly desecrating the copy of the Quran. However, the man has denied the charges, and said that he had questioned maulanas for taking money promising to solve problems, but not doing anything after that.

A video of the incident at JB Garments has gone viral on the internet, in which one can see how a violent mob stormed the gates of the factory to carry out an attack. Amidst the chants of “Naara-e-Takbeer”, the Islamist mob attacked the man. However. the man survived the attack, although he was critically injured.

Shockingly, the entire incident occurred in the presence of Police officers and Rangers, who were heavily outnumbered against the unruly mob. The police force failed to protect the victim.

Several other videos of the incident also have appeared on social media.

Man denies the allegations

After the attack, the victim narrated the entire incident, and denied disrespecting the Quran. He said that he was going through some family problems, and had approached a maulana to solve it. The maulana had taken money from it but did not do anything to solve his problem. One day he met a friend, who asked about the status of his issue with his wife. The man said that despite paying the maulana, the problem remains and his wife has not called him for seven months. Hearing this, his friend said that he knows a different maulana who can help him. Then the man told him all maulanas take the money and say after a few weeks that forget the girl. So I will pay him even twice the amount, but only after the work is done, he told his friend. His these comments made the mob try to lynch him, he said, and denied making derogatory comments about the Quran.

Any critical reference to Prophet Muhammad or Islamic symbols is considered ‘Blasphemy’ or against Islam’s principles, which has become a rallying cry for the Islamists around the world to unleash their primaeval instinct of indulging in brute violence and communal riots against the ‘non-believers’.

Be it the brazen shooting of the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists or the brutal beheading of Former Hindu Mahasabha leader and the founder of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari or the Bengaluru riots, ‘blasphemy’ is often used as an excuse by these rabid Islamists to release their harboured pent-up hatred and intolerance against those who dare to speak up uncomfortable facts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Mansukh Hiren had written to Maharashtra CM and others alleging harassment by police and journalists. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Two days before Mansukh Hiren had gone missing, he had sent a letter to Maharashtra CM, HM, and the police alleging mental harassment

NCPCR to take action against Christian NGO Persecution Relief for tarnishing the reputation of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR said that Persecution Relief published a false report about the abuse of Child protection law in India and shared it in 150 countries

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids

Watch: ‘Farmers’ bully and pounce on a young girl as she confronts Rakesh Tikait on Republic Day riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When the girl questioned Rakesh Tikait over the Republic Day riots, farmer leaders on the stage snatched away the microphone from her

‘Haram or Halal, TMC wants only money’, says West Bengal Congress leader Haji Mohabbat Khan in an interview with OpIndia

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader said that if 'communal BJP' has to be stopped from winning in West Bengal, then Congress is the only hope

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
Politics

‘Does money in Bollywood come from Ganga?’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece claims Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap targeted for supporting ‘farmer protests’

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial asked why only Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were targeted and not other Bollywood celebrities.
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,207FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com