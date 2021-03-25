Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News Reports Family of rioter who hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort during Republic day riots...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Family of rioter who hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort during Republic day riots honoured inside Golden Temple

The event at Golden Temple was organised in memory of the rioter named Navreet Singh who was killed during the Republic Day violence after his tractor turned turtle while he was trying to break barricades.

OpIndia Staff
Jugraj Singh has been booked by Delhi police for rioting and sedition during Republic Day violence
1

The father of Jugraj Singh, the 21-year-old rioter who hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort during Republic Day riots, has been honoured at an event held inside the Golden Temple on Wednesday. Singh is wanted by Delhi police.

Jugraj Singh hails from Vaan Tara Singh village of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. He has been booked for rioting and sedition by Delhi Police for Republic Day riots and has since been on the run. Delhi police had on February 3, announced a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh and other accused in the Republic Day violence. This came after issuing a lookout notice against Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana and Jugraj Singh amongst others.

The Golden Temple event organisers, included Sanyukt Kisan Morcha representative like BKU (Krantikari) president Surjit Singh Phul, Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema, former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) general secretary Prof Mohinder Pal Singh, amongst others. They also expressed support for absconding gangster Lakha Sidhana who is wanted by police in the Republic Day riots case. He also carries a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The Golden Temple event was organised in memory of the rioter Navreet Singh who was killed when his tractor turned turtle while he was trying to break barricades during Republic Day riots. Following his death, the Congress and several leftist media portals and journalists had peddled the fake news that Navreet Singh died of a bullet injury after Delhi police shot him.

“Function was held in memory of Navreet Singh, who died with police bullets during tractor march in Delhi on January 26. The ardaas and shardanjali samagam was organised by Sikh Youth of Punjab to pay homage to all farmers who lost their lives while participating in the agitation,” said Paramjit Singh Mand of the Sikh Youth of Punjab at Golden Temple on Wednesday while honouring families of those rioters who created anarchy in Delhi on Republic day.

Delhi riots

Delhi police had, however, issued a clarification soon after stating that the protestor died of injuries sustained by him after his tractor turned turtle. FIRs were filed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against several persons including ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sarsdesai and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for spreading fake information on Republic Day regarding the death of Navreet Singh.

Gangster Lakha Sidhana was about to be caught from the Singhu border area on January 26 but as the tractor rally crowd went rampaging, the accused switched off his phone and managed to flee from the area.

Later, Sidhana released a video on social media, asking people to join in support of the farm agitation in Bathinda district’s Mehraj. It is the ancestral village of Congress senior leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Three days later, he himself attended this ‘farmers’ rally held in Bhatinda’s Mehraj. This made it evident how these protestors had planned the insurrection against the State of India with the tactical support of opposition parties like the Congress.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnavreet singh, golden temple, jugraj singh family honoured
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Family of rioter who hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort during Republic day riots honoured inside Golden Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police has issued a lookout notice against Jugraj Singh as he was reported missing since the Republic Day riots.
News Reports

‘30% Muslims in India can form 4 Pakistans by coming together, rest 70% will have nowhere to go’: TMC leader in Birbhum

OpIndia Staff -
"If all the Muslims in India move to one side of the country, where the rest of the people go," asked TMC leader Sheikh Alam

Kerala MLA PC George gets angry, hurls abuses at crowd during the election rally

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A day after the incident, the six-time MLA PC George took to Facebook to add that he will not continue his campaigning in Erattupetta.

The Quint graduates from humanising terrorists to dehumanising parents of Nikita Tomar, just because killer is Muslim man

Media Akshita Bhadauria -
It seems, in Tauseef's case, since the act was caught on camera, The Quint, left unable to defend him, chose to dehumanise the victim's family instead.

Mumbai Builder accuses Sachin Vaze of extortion, files complaint against the arrested cop

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The builder has claimed that he is in possession of telephone recordings of the associates of Sachin Vaze who had demanded money

Farm to market: How Agri-startups are working to empower small and medium farmers in India

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Prime Minister Modi has emphasized the need to remove barriers for our farmers, create an open market for them, and encouraged investment in the agricultural sector by enhancing logistics and technology.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
News Reports

‘Producer wanted to sleep with me’: Ankita Lokhande shares her experience of facing ‘casting couch’ in film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Ankita Lokhande has stated that her first encounter with a producer demanding sexual favours happened when she was very young. She had rejected the proposal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,892FansLike
525,779FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com