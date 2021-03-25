The father of Jugraj Singh, the 21-year-old rioter who hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort during Republic Day riots, has been honoured at an event held inside the Golden Temple on Wednesday. Singh is wanted by Delhi police.

Jugraj Singh hails from Vaan Tara Singh village of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. He has been booked for rioting and sedition by Delhi Police for Republic Day riots and has since been on the run. Delhi police had on February 3, announced a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh and other accused in the Republic Day violence. This came after issuing a lookout notice against Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana and Jugraj Singh amongst others.

The Golden Temple event organisers, included Sanyukt Kisan Morcha representative like BKU (Krantikari) president Surjit Singh Phul, Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema, former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) general secretary Prof Mohinder Pal Singh, amongst others. They also expressed support for absconding gangster Lakha Sidhana who is wanted by police in the Republic Day riots case. He also carries a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The Golden Temple event was organised in memory of the rioter Navreet Singh who was killed when his tractor turned turtle while he was trying to break barricades during Republic Day riots. Following his death, the Congress and several leftist media portals and journalists had peddled the fake news that Navreet Singh died of a bullet injury after Delhi police shot him.

“Function was held in memory of Navreet Singh, who died with police bullets during tractor march in Delhi on January 26. The ardaas and shardanjali samagam was organised by Sikh Youth of Punjab to pay homage to all farmers who lost their lives while participating in the agitation,” said Paramjit Singh Mand of the Sikh Youth of Punjab at Golden Temple on Wednesday while honouring families of those rioters who created anarchy in Delhi on Republic day.

Delhi police had, however, issued a clarification soon after stating that the protestor died of injuries sustained by him after his tractor turned turtle. FIRs were filed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against several persons including ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sarsdesai and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for spreading fake information on Republic Day regarding the death of Navreet Singh.

Gangster Lakha Sidhana was about to be caught from the Singhu border area on January 26 but as the tractor rally crowd went rampaging, the accused switched off his phone and managed to flee from the area.

Later, Sidhana released a video on social media, asking people to join in support of the farm agitation in Bathinda district’s Mehraj. It is the ancestral village of Congress senior leader and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Three days later, he himself attended this ‘farmers’ rally held in Bhatinda’s Mehraj. This made it evident how these protestors had planned the insurrection against the State of India with the tactical support of opposition parties like the Congress.