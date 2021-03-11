TMC’s Madan Mitra blames RSS for ‘attack’ on Mamata, compares it to Godhra carnage

TMC leader Madan Mitra on Thursday in a veiled attack on the RSS claimed that the alleged ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee was carried out by ‘trained men in nikkars (knickers)’. Banerjee on Wednesday injured herself when her car door hit against a pillar. She had accused ‘4-5 men’ of attacking and pushing her. However, the eyewitnesses said otherwise.

It seems it was done by well-trained people who take training in 'nikkar'. Had this type of incident taken place in any other state, say Gujarat, then it would have become another Godhra. It was a case of attempt to murder: TMC leader Madan Mitra on injury to West Bengal CM pic.twitter.com/IBmmHA9q9V — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

Comparing the ‘attack’ to Godhra carnage, Mitra claimed that had the same incident taken place in any other states, like Gujarat, it would have become ‘another Godhra’. In 2002, a Muslim mob set a train on fire in Godhra, Gujarat, killing 59 karsevaks returning from Ayodhya. Subsequently, violent communal riots broke in Gujarat, leaving hundreds dead.

While Mitra did not explicitly compare the incident with Mamata Banerjee to the Godhra carnage, that he believes that the incident would ‘lead to Godhra like riots’ could mean only one thing. He believes that the ‘attack’ on Mamata was like the Godhra carnage.