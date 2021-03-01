Monday, March 1, 2021
Updated:

PM Modi takes the first dose of Made-in-India Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN vaccine as second phase of Covid-19 vaccination starts

By choosing the Bharat Biotech vaccine, Prime Minister Modi has addressed the hesitancy towards the Covid-19 vaccine as it had run into a controversy after it was approved by the regulatory authority for emergency use without phase-3 trial results.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (Image: PM Modi's twitter handle)
On March 1, 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

Reports suggest that PM Modi went to AIIMS early morning to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

Nurse from Puducherry administered the vaccine

PM Modi’s vaccine was administered by sister P Niveda from Puducherry. The second nurse present was from Kerala. Two vaccines will be available for now, Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The vaccine will be available for free at government hospitals. Private hospitals that are authorized to provide the Covid-19 vaccine can charge Rs.250 for the vaccine.

By choosing the Bharat Biotech vaccine, Prime Minister Modi has addressed the hesitancy towards the Covid-19 vaccine as it had run into a controversy after it was approved by the regulatory authority for emergency use without phase-3 trial results.

Over 10 million Covid warriors vaccinated so far

The first phase of the nationwide vaccine had begun on January 16, and the second dose had begun on February 13. So far, over 10 million Covid warriors have been administered doses of vaccine. Those who are eligible for the vaccine will be able to register on the CoWin platform and get the vaccination done at the allotted Covid-19 vaccine centre near them.

PM Modi waited for the second phase of vaccination to begin as while he is a senior citizen, the first phase of vaccination was for frontline workers, like doctors, nurses and others who are more vulnerable to catching the virus.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

PM Modi takes the first dose of Made-in-India Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine as second phase of Covid-19 vaccination starts

