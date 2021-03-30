Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News Reports Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants 'Allahu Akbar' to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

The video of the scuffle has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, scores of Muslims could be seen intimidating the Hindu devotees against performing their rituals while shouting "Allahu Akbar".

Jinit Jain
Muslim mob disrupts aarti in Machhindranath temple
Muslim mob disrupts aarti in Machhindranath temple(Source: YouTube)
1

About 50 to 60 Muslim fanatics barged into the ancient temple of Machhindranath perched atop the Malang Gad fort and chanted “Allahu Akbar” slogans to disrupt the ongoing aarti performed by Hindu devotees, a report published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

According to the report, on March 28, Hindu devotees were performing the traditional aarti (Hindu religious ritual of worship) when scores of Muslims entered the Machhindranath temple and tried to disrupt the proceedings. The enraged mob shouted slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and shoved around Hindus in the temple, in an attempt to stop them from performing their annual tradition.

The video of the scuffle has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, scores of Muslims could be seen intimidating the Hindu devotees against performing their rituals while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

Source: YouTube

Every year, Machindranath’s devotees undertake a religious journey called Magh Pournima Shrimalang Yatra to the Malang Gad fort for paying their obeisance to Machhindranath. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, this year’s yatra was cancelled.

But on Shiv Sena’s insistence, Hindus were allowed to perform all the religious rituals at Machhindranath’s temple as per Hindu traditions. As per the government rules—annual bath, palanquin, gandhlepan, naivedya, maha aarti—were allowed to be performed in the presence of 50 devotees including government officials and other dignitaries.

However, this did not sit well with the fanatics in the region and they hatched a plan to disrupt the aarti. As soon as the Hindu organizations came to know about this, they informed the police about it. Police allowed only seven Hindu devotees to enter the temple for Aarti, citing coronavirus restrictions. Just five minutes after the aarti commenced, a violent mob of 50-60 Muslim fanatics entered the temple and shouted slogans of “Allahu Akbar”, asking Hindus to stop performing their rituals.

Hindu organisations complained to the Hill Road police station against the rabble-rousers who had burst into the temple and attempted to disrupt the aarti. However, the police assured that they would only investigate without filing a case. The Hindu groups gave an ultimatum of 4 days to the police to investigate the incident and arrest the perpetrators, failing which they would launch a widespread agitation.

The incident took place at 8 pm on 28 March. It is being reported when the police tried to intervene, the members of the Muslim mob grabbed the collar of the policemen and pushed them. Four people have been arrested in the case so far.

The longstanding dispute between Hindus and Muslims over the ownership of the place

Hindu devotees believe the place is the resting place of Baba Machhindranath of the Nath sect and that the Peshwas had entrusted a Brahmin family named Ketkar to perform the puja there. Every year Hindu rituals are worshipped here, especially on Magh Purnima when a grand aarti is organised.

However, the Muslims claim that it is the shrine of Sufi Fakir Haji Abdul Rahman Shah Malang aka Malang Baba. They claim he came to the place from Yemen in the 13th century.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMachhindranath temple viral video
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.

‘Do what needs to be done,’ Mamata Banerjee incites Nandigram residents to engage in mob violence: Here’s everything she said

Politics Dibakar Dutta -
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday was seen advocating mob justice and inciting the people of Nandigram to unleash violence.

‘BJP will kill a woman from its own party’: Mamata Banerjee peddles bizarre theory amidst growing fear of loss from Nandigram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst ongoing State Legislative elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making outrageous claims about BJP

Data of over 3.5 million MobiKwik users up for sale on darknet by hackers: January hack, what OpIndia found and what users can do

News Reports Anurag -
Mobikwik has denied the claims of data breach but the experts believe that the leak is real.

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

News Reports Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.

Recently Popular

Opinions

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.
Read more
Entertainment

NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection with Bollywood drug nexus investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody in the Bollywood drug nexus investigation.
Read more
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
Crime

From sexual harassment to breaking their own head with a brick: Here are 6 cases in 5 weeks where SC/ST Act was falsely used

Jhankar Mohta -
In many cases, people from SC/ST communities have been found using the Act for vengeance, settling personal scores in cases where there was no caste discrimination involved.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,049FansLike
526,563FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com