Sunday, March 28, 2021
Home World New Zealand Catholic Church apologises to victims of abuse, some as young as nine-months-old,...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

New Zealand Catholic Church apologises to victims of abuse, some as young as nine-months-old, at faith-based institutions

The Royal Commission into Abuse and Case was set up by the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2018 to inquire into and report on the responses of institutions to instances and allegations of historical abuse in state care and faith bases institutions between 1950 and 2000.

OpIndia Staff
New Zealand Church apologises
Cardianl John Dew (via en24news)
0

The Catholic Church of New Zealand tendered apology to the victims of abuse, including sexual abuse, within the church on Friday following the Royal Commission report revealed a shocking number of child victims. Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington and Metropolitan of New Zealand, Cardinal John Dew apologised at the Royal Commission into Abuse and Care on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders in New Zealand.

Victims as young as nine months old babies suffered years of abuse including rape and electric shock treatment

The Royal Commission into Abuse and Case was set up by the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2018 to inquire into and report on the responses of institutions to instances and allegations of historical abuse in state care and faith bases institutions between 1950 and 2000. An interim report of the Commission released in December reportedly found up to a quarter of a million children, young people and vulnerable adults were physically and sexually abused in the country’s faith-based and state care institutions from 1960s to early 2000s. As per Commission’s findings the victims included children as young as nine months old who suffered years of abuse including rape and electric shock treatment by staff at psychiatric and state care facilities, clergy and foster guardians.

We acknowledge that the systems and culture of the church allowed abuse to occur: Cardinal John Dew

“Today, recognising the importance of this moment, I apologise to you, on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders of the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand”, said Cardinal John Dew. “I also apologise to you on behalf of those who preceded us as bishops and congregational leaders. We offer no excuses for their actions, or for our, that have caused you harm. We acknowledge that the systems and culture of the Church allowed abuse to occur. These systems and culture failed you and must change”, added Cardinal Dew, president of New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference.

Church abuse around the world

The report of an independent study conducted on the extent of child sexual abuse in Roman Catholic Church of Germany published on March 18 made some terrible revelations. The 800-page report of the study revealed more than 300 victims of sexual abuse between 1975 and 2018 and 202 perpetrators at the church. In 2018, an earlier study commissioned by the German Bishops’ Conference had reportedly revealed that 1,670 clergymen had committed some type of sexual abuse against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014. The authors of the study had, however, claimed that the actual number of victims was much higher.

An independent investigation conducted to examine the cases of child abuse across churches in France had revealed shocking numbers of victims of sexual abuse. The report of the investigation estimated the number of victims in June last year as around 3,000. However, Jean-Marc Sauve, the head of the independent enquiry commission set up by the Catholic church, said that this was an underestimate. Sauve said that there might have been at least 10,000 victims of church child abuse since 1950.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnew zealand church, new zealand church apologises sexual abuse
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

New Zealand Catholic Church apologises to victims of abuse, some as young as nine-months-old, at faith-based institutions

OpIndia Staff -
The report of the Commission said that the victims of sexual abuse included nine-month old babies who suffered years of abuse.
World

Suicide bomber detonates himself outside a Church in Indonesia ahead of Easter

OpIndia Staff -
Priest Wilhelmus Tulak said he heard a "very loud explosion" at around 10.30 am on Sunday after a second mass finished. He had that suspected bomber who attempted to enter the church grounds on a motorbike but was stopped by a security guard.

Nike, H&M, Uniqlo and other brands face fire in China after comments on forced labour camps in Xinjiang

World OpIndia Staff -
Shares of H&M, Nike Inc. and others have said to have plummeted after Chinese government officials endorsed the boycott and celebrities cut ties with brands including Adidas, New Balance and Japan’s Uniqlo.

Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants burn Holika before Holi in Muzaffarnagar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, two days prior to the prescribed time of Holika Dahan.

Uttar Pradesh: Plastic veil to ‘protect’ over 40 mosques in ‘sensitive’ areas ahead of ‘Joota Maar Holi’ procession to maintain peace

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As there are mosques located along the route of the procession, the officials have added a thick security blanket across the town.

Rakesh Tikait threatens to cut off electricity in 16 states if Centre does not reconsider farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait has not yet clarified which 16 states he plans to plunge into darkness. As of now, there are twelve states where BJP is the ruling party and 6 states where BJP is part of the ruling coalition.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Crime

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.
Read more
Politics

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
Politics

New leaked audio shows Mamata Banerjee allegedly instructing aide to bury BJP leader in a pit: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arjun Singh said, "Who leaked this audio tape, only Mathurapur MP CM Jatua or Mamata Banerjee can answer."
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,992FansLike
526,297FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com