Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home World 202 perpetrators, over 314 victims: Independent study reveals rampant sexual abuse in Germany's Roman...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

202 perpetrators, over 314 victims: Independent study reveals rampant sexual abuse in Germany’s Roman Catholic Church. Read details

The 800-page report led to the resignation of the Archbishop of Hamberg and has led to a massive uproar. The report on Germany's top diocese of Cologne found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018.

OpIndia Staff
German Catholic Church abuse
Representational Image (via Gawker)
59

An independent study conducted about the extent of child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church of Germany, published on March 18, has exposed the appalling reality of the church. The report that led to the resignation of the Archbishop of Hamburg revealed hundreds of alleged cases of sexual abuse of children.

The 800-page report led to the resignation of the Archbishop of Hamberg and has led to a massive uproar. The report on Germany’s top diocese of Cologne found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018.

The Archbishop of Hamburg resigns following the publication of the report

Reports quoting Bjoern Gercke, a lawyer mandated by the church, said that the 800-page report on Germany’s top diocese cologne found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018. Gercke reportedly said that more than half of the victims of sexual abuse were children below 14 years of age.

The report found that the perpetrators of sexual abuses included both clergymen and laymen. The Archbishop of Hamburg, Stefari Hesse reportedly tendered his resignation to Pope Francis after the report highlighted 11 instances of breach of duty linked to allegations of abuse during his tenure as vicar general in the Cologne diocese. Hesse said that he always acted to the best of his knowledge and conscience and never participated in any cover-up.

“I am nevertheless prepared to bear my share of responsibility for the failure of the system”, he was quoted as saying.

Most of the allegations cover the tenure of Woelki’s predecessor, Cardinal Joachim Meisner, who died in 2017. Woelki had faced months of protests for refusing to allow the publication of an earlier study on abuse committed by priests in his diocese.

Two church officials suspended by Cologne’s Archbishop

Cologne’s Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki, who was cleared in the investigation, had reportedly resisted the reform. There were protests after Woelki refused to allow the publication of an earlier study carried out by Munich Law Firm on abuse committed by church priests. He cited the privacy of accused persons as the reason for refusal. However, after the publication of the present report, he suspended two Cologne Church officials named bishop Dominikus Schwaderlapp and the head of a diocese court Guenter Assenmacher. Woelki said that they had participated in the cover-up of cases of abuse.

Woelki reportedly said that he bore some responsibility for the sexual abuse scandal. Refusing to resign, Woelki said that such a move would be a short-lived symbolic step. He, however, assured that he would do everything humanly possible to prevent sexual abuse in the Church. Terming the scale of sexual abuse in the church as ‘shocking’, the government commissioner on child sexual abuse, Johannes-Wilhelm Roerig said, “I hope that the independent investigation of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church will now be pursued to full determination and a limitless will to find the truth in all German dioceses”.

Earlier study revealing instances of sexual abuse in the Church

In 2018, an earlier study commissioned by the German Bishops’ Conference had reportedly revealed that 1,670 clergymen had committed some type of sexual abuse against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014. Most of these victims were minor boys. The authors of the study had claimed that the actual number of victims was much higher. Paedophile scandals in churches have been exposed in several countries including Australia, Chile, France, Ireland and the United States.

Similar shocking allegations were made earlier this month in an independent investigation carried out to examine cases of rampant child abuse across churches in France. The head of the independent enquiry commission, Jean Marc-Sauve had said that the victims of child abuse in the churches since 1950 might have been over 10,000.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Madurai candidate promises mini-helicopter, trip to moon and robot in his election manifesto

OpIndia Staff -
Thulam Saravanan, the independent candidate from Madurai has made these promises to create awareness and caution voters from getting lured by freebies promised by politicians ahead of elections.
News Reports

Family of rioter who hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort during Republic day riots honoured inside Golden Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police has issued a lookout notice against Jugraj Singh as he was reported missing since the Republic Day riots.

‘30% Muslims in India can form 4 Pakistans by coming together, rest 70% will have nowhere to go’: TMC leader in Birbhum

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"If all the Muslims in India move to one side of the country, where the rest of the people go," asked TMC leader Sheikh Alam

‘Earlier women’s hips were like number 8, now they have become like barrel after drinking foreign cows’ milk’: DMK leader Dindigul Leoni

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dindigul Leoni said that earlier hips of women were like the number 8, but now they have become like barrels

Kerala MLA PC George gets angry, hurls abuses at crowd during the election rally

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A day after the incident, the six-time MLA PC George took to Facebook to add that he will not continue his campaigning in Erattupetta.

The Quint graduates from humanising terrorists to dehumanising parents of Nikita Tomar, just because killer is Muslim man

Media Akshita Bhadauria -
It seems, in Tauseef's case, since the act was caught on camera, The Quint, left unable to defend him, chose to dehumanise the victim's family instead.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
News Reports

‘Producer wanted to sleep with me’: Ankita Lokhande shares her experience of facing ‘casting couch’ in film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Ankita Lokhande has stated that her first encounter with a producer demanding sexual favours happened when she was very young. She had rejected the proposal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,892FansLike
525,779FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com