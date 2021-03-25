Thursday, March 25, 2021
The Quint graduates from humanising terrorists to dehumanising parents of Nikita Tomar, just because killer is Muslim man

It seems, in Tauseef's case, since the act was caught on camera, The Quint, left unable to defend him, chose to dehumanise the victim's family instead.

Akshita Bhadauria
Just when you think the leftist media cannot stoop any lower, one of them comes forward to show how the bar of decency can always get lower. In a severe depravity of conscience, The Quint not only tried to show Nikita Tomar’s parents as bigoted but also tried to shame them for wanting the killer of their daughter punished. Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma on Thursday shared a snippet of The Quint’s article on Nikita Tomar’s murderer found guilty.

The Quint in an article published yesterday accused ‘hardcore right-wing organisations’ of influencing Nikita Tomar’s family to push the ‘Love-Jihaad’ narrative.

Faridabad Court on Wednesday held Tauseef and his friend Rehan guilty of killing Tomar. In the sensational murder caught on camera, Tauseef can be seen wielding his gun at Tomar and then shooting her and leaving her to die.

Tauseef had one-sided ‘love’ for Nikita, and after she turned down his unwanted advances multiple times, Tauseef killed her. Earlier too the Tomars had approached the police after Tauseef continued to harass her. They had also alleged that he wanted Nikita to embrace Islam.

How does The Quint decide to give background of the case? Here is how they described it.

After Nikita Tomar’s murder, several right-wing groups and even her family had rallied over allegations of ‘love jihad’ since the prime accused was a Muslim. Nikita’s family had initially claimed that Tausif, the key accused, was infatuated with her since school, used to stalk her and had threatened her after she had refused his proposals.

HOWEVER, AFTER DIFFERENT RIGHT-WING GROUPS LIKE KARNI SENA, DEV SENA AND OTHERS PUSHED THE ‘LOVE JIHAD’ NARRATIVE, NIKITA’S FAMILY TOO HAVE BEEN CLAIMING A COMMUNAL ANGLE TO THE MURDER. THE QUINT’S GROUND REPORT FROM OCTOBER SHOWS HOW RIGHT-WING GROUPS WERE SPREADING COMMUNAL RAGE OUTSIDE NIKITA TOMAR’S HOUSE, TWO DAYS AFTER HER MURDER.

The moral depravity of The Quint is despicable. The fact that family has time and again alleged that Tauseef was harassing their daughter gets dismissed because ‘right wing groups’ were allegedly ‘spreading communal rage’ outside her house. That Nikita was killed by Tauseef becomes irrelevant because her parents accused Tauseef of trying to get Nikita to convert to Islam.

What seems like an unbiased report based on the headline, The Quint goes straight to blame the ‘right-wing groups’ for bringing in the communal angle and allegedly forcing Nikita Tomar’s family to parrot the same. The Quint in its previous reports conveniently weeded out statements which hinted that the key accused, Tauseef’s mother had allegedly pressurized Nikita to convert and marry her son as nobody would marry a girl who had been kidnapped.

This is quite a graduation from patronising terrorists, rapists and thieves and whitewashing their crimes. It seems, in Tauseef’s case, since the act was caught on camera, The Quint, left unable to defend him, chose to dehumanise the victim’s family instead.

This is not the first time that The Quint has tried to whitewash the criminal, especially if the perpetrator is non-Hindu. In 2019, when the nation was taken aback by the horrifying rape and murder of a 27-year old in Hyderabad, The Quint rushed to the accused’s family to create sympathy highlighting their socio-economic condition. The Quint has interviewed the family members of the four accused, including the main accused Mohammad, alias Areef, a 25-year-old lorry driver of Narayanpet district.

The Quint tried to absolve him of his heinous deed and create a sympathy wave for him by showing how he comes from a poor family. Because, poor criminals, especially if they are Muslims, should not be punished. And this is not limited to just murderers or rapists. Quint likes to humanise Islamic terrorists too.

Falling in line with their peers of left wing, The Quint decided to show Mohammad Rafi, a terrorist associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, as a victim of the state. In 2018, the publication did a full fledged article on the terrorist justifying how he turned to militancy sensing the growing unrest in the valley.

The Quint’s article on Rafi Bhatt

In another attempt to make a hero out of the most dreaded terrorist, The Quint released an article on the 6th death anniversary of Osama Bin Laden to portray him as a doting father and a husband.

A tweet done by The Quint humanizing Osama Bin Laden

From caring father to soft-spoken master to victim of poverty, The Quint continues to remain in the forefront to pacify one community while demonising the Hindus.

Akshita Bhadauria

