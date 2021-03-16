Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Nita Ambani to become a visiting faculty at the Banaras Hindu University: Reports

Nita Ambani, the wife of India's richest person and business magnate Mukesh Ambani, has established Reliance Foundation in 2010 and is presiding over its chairpersonship since its inception.

Nita Ambani to be a visiting faculty at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University
Nita Ambani(Source: GQIndia)
The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani has been made a visiting professor in the Social Sciences faculty of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Nita Ambani, who is also a working director of Reliance Industries, was sent a proposal by the Women Development Study Centre of the Faculty of Social Science, asking her to join as a visiting faculty for the prestigious university. In the proposal, the university had asked Nita Ambani to associate with it to improve the living standard of women from the Purvanchal area of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, Nita has verbally accepted the proposal and the BHU authorities are eagerly awaiting a written acceptance letter from her to schedule lectures for the benefit of girl students in the department.

Talking about the recent development, a senior faculty member Professor Kaushal Kishore said that Nita Ambani would be the best person to teach girl students giver her vast and wide experiences in the fields of business as well as social activities.

“The appointment of Ms Ambani jibes perfectly with the new central government policy that aims to link studies with entrepreneurial skills,” Kishore said.

Nita Ambani, the wife of India’s richest person and business magnate Mukesh Ambani, has established Reliance Foundation in 2010 and is presiding over its chairpersonship since its inception. The Foundation is one of the largest non-profit making organisation in the country. Nita Ambani is also chairperson and founder of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a non-executive director of Reliance Industries.

Nita Ambani to become a visiting faculty at the Banaras Hindu University: Reports

