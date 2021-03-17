Nita Ambani is not going to be the faculty at Banaras Hindu University, a Reliance group spokesperson has said.

Reports that Nita Ambani (in pic) will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU: Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson to ANI pic.twitter.com/dd8MUpER8T — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

As quoted by news agency ANI, the reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting faculty at BHU are fake. She has not received any such invitation.

On Tuesday, multiple media outlets had reported that Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, will be a visiting faculty in Social Sciences department. It was reported that she was to be associated with university to improve the living standard of women from the Purvanchal area of Uttar Pradesh. It was reported that Nita Ambani had verbally accepted the proposal.

However, it turns out the reports were untrue.