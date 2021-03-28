While addressing a public meeting in Chennai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted RSS yet again and threatened, “We will smash the BJP and the RSS into smithereens”, as per a Times of India report. This comes a day after a BJP MLA was attacked and stripped naked by alleged farmer protestors in Congress ruled Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi has earlier too threatened to destroy the RSS. He had earlier compared schools run by the RSS to Islamic centres madarsas run in Pakistan. Vidya Bharti schools run by the RSS are affiliated to either state or central boards. On the other hand, madarsas may or may not be part of mainstream schooling and educational setup. He has also often used the ‘knickerwala’ jibe to refer to the RSS members.

Adding to his threat, Rahul Gandhi said confidently, “The Democratic Progressive Alliance of the Congress, the DMK and the allied parties is with the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK president Stalin will become the CM. The DMK, Stalin and the Congress will never compromise with ideologies and forces that are against the interest of Tamils and Tamil Nadu.” Continuing with his monologue on ‘idea of India’, Gandhi said, “Tamil Nadu is a key part of the idea of India.”

Realizing there are elections happening in other parts of the country too, he said, “There are other states too as a part of the foundation, but Tamil Nadu is the key.” In another attack on BJP and its leaders, Rahul Gandhi was heard saying, “I saw a picture of an elected representative touching the feet of Amit Shah. The only relationship possible in BJP is where you have to touch the feet of the leader of BJP, bow down before Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.”

I saw a picture of an elected representative touching the feet of Amit Shah. The only relationship possible in BJP is where you have to touch the feet of the leader of BJP, bow down before Narendra Modi or Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi, Congress addresses a public rally in Chennai pic.twitter.com/XfSqaeY8DZ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

He added, “When I see the Prime Minister controlling Tamil Nadu CM, making him touch his feet silently, I’m not ready to accept it. Tamil Nadu CM doesn’t want to bow in front of Amit Shah but he is forced to because of the corruption he has done.”

When I see the Prime Minister controlling Tamil Nadu CM, making him touch his feet silently, I’m not ready to accept it. Tamil Nadu CM doesn’t want to bow in front of Amit Shah but he is forced to because of the corruption he has done: Rahul Gandhi, Congress — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

The netizens were quick to remind him of every time people touched the feet and bowed down in front of his mother and him.

These are just pictures of Gandhi family trying out new styles at different shoe outlets. pic.twitter.com/GASBhaYnlf — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) March 28, 2021

@RahulGandhi At last u agree that former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh – TS Singh Deo, touched ur feet because u forced him to do so because of the corruption he had done! pic.twitter.com/XniD7Eov8Z — Abhishek Singh (@abhinita85) March 28, 2021

Ironically, Gandhi’s speech included, “Upright people will not bow down before others. We want Tamil Nadu to be ruled by Tamils and from here and not from Delhi.”

Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Salem where he will be addressing a joint meeting along with MK Stalin and others this evening.