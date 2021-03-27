Saturday, March 27, 2021
Arun Narang had reportedly reached the spot to participate in a press conference against the state government. However, the protesters were already waiting for him near the BJP office.

OpIndia Staff
Arun Narang BJP MLA stripped naked in Punjab by farmer protestors
Anti-farm law protestors in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him. In visuals of the incident that have gone viral on social media, Narang can be seen in a nude state before the Police managed to carry him away.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Malout town in Punjab on Saturday. Arun Narang had reportedly reached the spot to participate in a press conference against the state government. However, the protesters were already waiting for him near the BJP office.

As soon as Narang reached the spot, they threw ink at him and blackened his car. BJP workers and the police somehow managed to take him inside a shop. However, he was attacked brutally when he came out. They stripped him naked with the police seemingly helpless to prevent the assault.

Punjab BJP leader Varun Puri said, “BJP’s Abohar MLA Arun Narang Ji along with two other party leaders were assaulted in Malout town. Attack on people’s representative under democratic state is punishable and shameless offence. I demand strict action with immediate results.”

Intriguingly, Arun Narang had opposed the farm laws as well and said that the laws were against farmers. His sympathetic views towards farmers do not appear to have earned him any concession.

Lawlessness has been a feature of the protests against the farm laws with things reaching a height on the 26th of January in Delhi. However, apart from the Republic Day riots, other instances of grave crimes have also been prevalent with one journalist saying that female reporters were sexually harassed at protest sites.

