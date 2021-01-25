Monday, January 25, 2021
Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.

OpIndia Staff
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
By now it is a well established fact that Rahul Gandhi’s public rallies are nothing but source of entertainment in an otherwise gloomy world. Joining the long list of facepalm moments is from Sunday, 24th January, 2021 when the Wayanad MP was addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Dharapuram.

At around 56 seconds in above video, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at the RSS, headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra. “Knickerwalas from Nagpur can never decide future of the state,” he proclaims. Except, the translator perhaps got confused and said that the ‘liquor merchants’ from Nagpur can never decide the future of the state.

The same was pointed out by many netizens.

Erm.

Unfazed, Rahul Gandhi continues his zero-sense monologue.

Rahul Gandhi’s translator in Erode faints

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had addressed a rally in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The senior Congress leader had suggested that if India’s farmers, workers and labourers were strong, India would not need to deploy army, navy and air force at borders, especially at Indo-China border. He had claimed that if the farmers and labourers were protected and empowered, China would not dare to intrude into Indian territories.

Soon after translating this speech, 35-year-old Muhammed Imran, a professor, who was seen passionately translating Rahul Gandhi’s pearls of wisdom, fainted. He has been taken to a nearby hospital.

To read more on Rahul Gandhi’s goof-ups at public rallies, click here.

News Reports

News Reports

