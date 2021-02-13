Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home News Reports Rinku Sharma murder case transferred to crime branch after 'communal angle', as mentioned by...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Rinku Sharma murder case transferred to crime branch after ‘communal angle’, as mentioned by family, was downplayed by police

It is pertinent to note that soon after the murder, the Delhi Police had said that there was no 'communal angle‘ to the murder even though the family had said that Rinku Sharma was murdered by Islamists because he chanted Jai Shree Ram and was collecting funds for Ram Mandir.

OpIndia Staff
Rinku Sharma had donated blood to the pregnant wife of one of the accused of his murder
Rinku Sharma was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri
456

Two days after the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Delhi, the Delhi Police on Saturday decided to transfer the Mangolpuri murder case to the crime branch. Till now, Mangolpuri police officials were investigating the Rinku Sharma murder case.

It is pertinent to note that soon after the murder, the Delhi Police had said that there was no ‘communal angle‘ to the murder even though the family had said that Rinku Sharma was murdered by Islamists because he chanted Jai Shree Ram and was collecting funds for Ram Mandir. The Rinku Sharma murder case has been transferred to the Crime Branch after questions were raised regarding the investigation by the Delhi Police and their initial assessment of the case.

The initial assessment of the Delhi police in the Mangolpuri murder case did not go well with the residents of Delhi and also several social media users, who demanded a detail investigation into the murder case. After the backlash, the Delhi Police had backtracked a bit to state they are investigating ‘all angles’ related to the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma.

Delhi Police transfers case after outrage from several quarters

The Delhi Police had initially maintained that Rinku Sharma was stabbed to death following an argument during a birthday party. “Both the sides had a rivalry over opening food joints close to each other”, the Delhi Police had said. This statement was disputed by the brother of Rinku Sharma who said that Rinku was a lab technician and did not have a food joint or even intended to open one. The Police had gone as far as to say that any other motive attributed to the crime was ‘factually wrong’.

Even as Delhi Police came on record to say that there was no ‘communal angle’ to the murder of Rinku Sharma, more evidence and videos emerged on social media that clearly showed that the case was not as cut and dry as the Delhi police were making it out to be with their statement. In addition to that, the family of the deceased, neighbours, friends had all asserted that Rinku Sharma was murdered by a mob of 15-20 Muslims after a clash that erupted during the Ram Mandir donation drive on Wednesday.

The distressed father, barely managing to keep himself sitting, recounted the horror to the media. He said that the assailants barged into the house with sticks and knives and brutally stabbed Rinku to death. However, without taking these factors into account, the Delhi Police had initially assessed that there was no communal angle in the death of Rinku Sharma.

After widespread outrage, the Delhi Police had changed its tunes and asserted that they were ‘probing all angles’ related to the murder of Rinku Sharma.

However, that limited assertion did not assuage soaring anger after the Delhi Police’s initial statement. Following the demands of the family of Rinku Sharma and various other organisations, the Delhi Police has now decided to transfer the case to special crime branch from the Mangolpuri police station. It seems that the initial mistrust that was sown and the initial downplaying of communal angle by the Mangolpuri police has now led to transfer to the crime branch.

Rinku Sharma stabbed to death for seeking donations for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The 26-year-old Rinku Sharma, who worked as a lab technician in a hospital in Paschim Vihar, was attacked on the night of Wednesday. Sharma was killed in cold blood for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and being a part of the donation drive for the Ram Mandir. He was reportedly attacked by a group of 25–30 people. The police have arrested four accused in the case. They have been identified as Mohammad Islam, Danish Naseeruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam.

Rinku was actively involved in the fundraising campaign for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to the report, an awareness rally was taken out last month regarding Ram temple’s construction in the area. During that time, Rinku had a dispute with the accused. However, the case was settled with the intervention by the locals. Following this, Rinku had a dispute with the accused at a birthday party. On Wednesday night, he was attacked after the culprits barged into his house and stabbed him to death.

Days before his murder, Rinku had donated his blood to the wife of one of the attackers who killed him. The woman was pregnant one and a half years ago and was in a critical condition. Blood was needed for treatment. In such a situation, Rinku gave his blood, not once but twice, to the accused’s wife.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more

Instead of fixing security issues on their website, Congress threatens legal action for pointing out the vulnerabilities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress claimed that person who exposed the security issue on their website is BJP troll, and claimed he illegally accessed their data

Global media mocked India even as ‘Cuomosexual liberals’ undercounted thousands of Covid deaths under the nose of New York Times

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Trevor Noah criticises India, it would be pertinent to note that Trevor is a self-confessed “Cuomosexual - Here is what that means

While China built high-speed rail track, Indian liberals blocked highways around Delhi: Here is how the economy is a national security issue

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At long last, we hear of a thaw in the bitter India-China standoff that began last April in Eastern Ladakh - but is it really over?

Andolanjeevi Yogendra Yadav and NDTV start by spreading fake news, end with unwittingly praising farm laws by Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mandi fee came down in Madhya Pradesh as the state govt had reduced the fee from 1.70% to 0.50% after protests by traders

Recently Popular

Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
News Reports

Gaana sacks employee Tanzila Anis for anti-Hindu tweets and dehumanizing Rinku Sharma after his murder

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana, the music streaming platform, has sacked employee Tanzila Anis a day after she made a disgusting comment.
Read more
News Reports

Criminal complaint lodged against Tanzila Anis, Chandigarh BJP demands Gaana sack its employee immediately

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson from Chandigarh Gaurav Goel has demanded that Gaana immediately sack its employee Tanzila Anis
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Congress puts personal data of thousands of its supporters at risk, massive security loophole found on its website

OpIndia Staff -
A website launched by Congress to solicit applications to become its ‘social media warrior’ is leaking their data.
Read more
News Reports

Murderers of Rinku Sharma strangulated his mother too, mastermind works as a home guard in police: Read OpIndia exclusive ground report

OpIndia Staff -
Mother of Rinku Sharma said that the attackers had tried to burn the family by using a gas cylinder from the kitchen, but they were prevented
Read more
Crime

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Family of Rinku Sharma says police didn’t allow them to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, threatened to arrest them

OpIndia Staff -
The family members of Rinku Sharma also said that the police had put them into a bus and threatened to take them in custody
Read more
Opinions

What makes the West Bengal elections so important: The continued poor governance of TMC and future of the people

Guest Author -
People voted against the autocratic communist regime in 2011 by executing their voting right and brought Mamata Banerjee in power.
Read more
Cricket

‘Shallow minded approach EXPOSED’: Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmad involved in bitter online spat

OpIndia Staff -
Two very prominent faces of Pakistan cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmad and Mohammad Hafeez, are involved in an online feud.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and BJYM Vice-President Vaishali Poddar raise ₹50 lakh in 24 hours for the family of deceased Bajrang Dal activist Rinku...

OpIndia Staff -
Crowdkash website, through which fund is being raised for family of Rinku Sharma, showed ₹50,00,024 collected in the campaign
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Two youths Mohd Suhail and Nizamuddin arrested for robbing several temples in Mangalore

OpIndia Staff -
The two accused had looted the hundis of multiple temples in Mangalore, and had desecrated the temples
Read more
Opinions

Tanzila Anis and Cancel Culture: Digital Gandhians may not like it but this is the world online left-wing mobs created, and it is here...

K Bhattacharjee -
Public pressure was mounting on Gaana when the platform decided to act against Tanzila Anis, prompting discussions on Cancel Culture.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Political party behind beef fests issues threats to Marwari community for funding BJP, asks them to leave the state

OpIndia Staff -
'Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi' has accused the Marwari community of fomenting 'communal' unrest in Tamil Nadu
Read more
News Reports

Arrested JeM terrorist confesses of conducting recce at the office of NSA Ajit Doval in 2019, sent videos to his Pakistani commander

OpIndia Staff -
The JeM terrorist recorded videos of the office of NSA Ajit Doval and passed it on through WhatsApp to his handlers in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police hunt for ‘Irfan’, say Navy sailor was not abducted from Chennai airport, but have no idea how he reached Palghar

OpIndia Staff -
The Palghar police have alleged that Navy sailor Suraj Dubey was not abducted from Chennai, as previously stated.
Read more
Media

Times of India criticises ‘Putinist model’ to pull India down, apologises to Russia for disrespecting their national symbol: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A report was published by Times of India on February 11, titled "Does Soft Power Matter?", that had hailed a Russian rebel leader.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com