Bullets were shot at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) district chief Deepak Shah on February 9 in Rajasthan’s Kota when he had gone to solicit funds for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the ‘Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan’ drive. A bullet hit him on the thigh and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre for treatment. He was subsequently shifted to the MBS Hospital.

Deepak, a resident of Ramganj Mandi in Kota, was out to collect funds for the construction of Ram Temple on Tuesday evening, as per reports. He was accompanied by district pracharak Hemant and department pracharak Manoj Pratap. After a while, Pratap left the fundraising exercise while Deepak and other associates carried on. However, a few minutes later, three men came riding on a bike and fired shots at Deepak Shah. People present on the spot rushed him to the hospital.

Following the incident, MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal and former MLA Prahlad Gunjal reached the MBS Hospital to meet the injured Deepak Shah. Simultaneously, a large number of businessmen and RSS workers swarmed the Ramganjmandi police station demanding action against the culprits who attacked Shah.

In the aftermath of the incident, police officials, including the rural SP encamped in Ramganjmandi. Different teams of police carried out raids all night to catch the accused. The police team also launched a search operation along the MP border. The district special team and the Ramganjmandi police team finally arrested the accused from Raipur (Jhalawar) near the MP border.

Personal enmity the cause of the attack on Deepak Shah: Reports

As per reports, the main accused is the brother of history-sheeter Babu Paya’s brother Ashu Paya. Ashu, along with 2 of his associates, opened fire on the RSS district chief Deepak Shah. The assailants then fled from the spot. Police teams continued to chase them. They took the help of the mobile phone tracking to track the exact location of the miscreants. In Raipur, Jhalawar, the accused reportedly left the car and fled to the fields and switched off the mobile. Police laid siege and nabbed the accused at Nayagaon in Raipur.

It is being reported that the attack on Deepak Shah has roots in the past rivalry between the RSS leader and history-sheeter Babu Paya. A few days ago Babu Paya had threatened RSS leader Deepak Shah after which the RSS district chief filed a complaint with the police. Following the complaint, Babu Paaya was arrested by the police under Section 307 of the IPC. Since then Babu Paaya is lodged in jail. In order to avenge his arrest, Babu Paaya’s younger brother Ashu Paya, along with two of his associates fired bullets at Deepak Shah.