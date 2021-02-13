An amount of Rs 1,511 crore has been deposited in the account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya so far, ANI quoted trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri on Friday as saying.

“For the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the whole nation is donating funds. We aim to reach 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across the country during our donation drive. We are conducting the donation drive from January 15 and it will continue till Feb 27. I am here in Surat as part of the drive. People are contributing to the trust. After 492 years, people have got such an opportunity again to do something for the Dharma,” Giri told ANI.

“Till now, Rs 1,511 has been deposited in the account of Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir,” he added.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust which is overlooking the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, launched a mass contact and contribution campaign, the ‘Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan’, for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, on January 15. Nearly 1.50 lakh VHP activists have been collecting funds under the ‘Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan’ drive. Thirty-seven activists have been deputed to deposit the donations in the three nationalised bank accounts of the trust.

The Ram temple trust has opened accounts in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda. From remote villages, the Hindu organisation activists are bringing funds and depositing in the bank accounts. The find collection drive will go on till February 27. While the fund collection drive has seen massive participation from Hindus, many VHP and Bajrang Dal activists are being brutally attacked, assaulted and even killed for being a part of this campaign.