Mamata Banerjee was injured in an accident, no evidence of attack: Says report by special observers to the EC

Special police observer Vivek Dubey and special observer Ajay Nayak inspected the accident site in Nandigram before submitting their detailed report to the Election Commission on Saturday.

Mamata Banerjee, Ajay Nayak (top), Vivek Dubey (bottom)
A detailed report into the injury suffered by Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram has said that the CM was not attacked by anyone, and she was injured in an accident. This was found by the special observers Vivek Dubey and Ajay Nayak, who were asked by the Election Commission to submit a report on the incident.

According to reports citing sources, the report by the special observers has ruled out any possibility of an attack on Mamata Banerjee, saying there is no evidence of any attack. The observers said that the CM was surrounded by heavy police cover at the time of the incident, and it was not possible for anyone to come near her and push her causing the injury, as claimed by the CM minutes after the incident on Wednesday.

Special police observer Vivek Dubey and special observer Ajay Nayak inspected the accident site in Nandigram before submitting their detailed report to the Election Commission on Saturday.

The Election Commission had sought two reports on the incident, one from the chief secretary and the other from the observers. The Chief Secretary had submitted the report earlier, but the EC was not satisfied with it, and had asked to submit a revised report with more details.

The report by the chief secretary had said that the Mamata Banerjee was hit by the door of her car, officially ruling out the ‘attack’ theory. But the report didn’t mention how the door hit the CM’s leg, and if anyone responsible for it. The EC had asked the Chief Secretary to furnish a fresh report including all such details.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured on Wednesday evening in Nandigram, where she had claimed that she was pushed by 4-5 people, and there was no police security around her. Following it, the TMC leaders had launched a massive attack against BJP and the Election Commission, accusing them of the ‘attack’.

However, a video message issued by Mamata Banerjee the next day from the hospital didn’t mention anything about being attacked, and had said that she was crushed by her car. It was after several eyewitnesses said that the CM was injured after the open door of her moving car had hit an iron pillar on the road, causing the door to hit her leg forcefully, causing the injury. Locals had said the Mamata Banerjee had kept the door open and kept the legs out of the car to greet the crowd standing on the roadside, which was confirmed by video footage of the incident.

As TMC leaders had tried to drag the name of Election Commission with the incident, alleging that entire police administration is under the EC during the elections, the EC had sought reports from the state govt and the special observers. Now both the reports have confirmed that Mamata Banerjee was injured in an accident, and she was not attacked.

