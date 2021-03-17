In a massive development in the Antilia bomb scare case, one of Sachin Vaze’s staff has confessed to the National Investigation Agency that it was Vaze who was seen wearing a PPE kit near Antilia a day before a bomb-laden car was parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

Reportedly, the staff has revealed to the investigating officers that Vaze was spotted near Antilia wearing a PPE kit on the eve of the bomb scare incident. The staff has also revealed that Vaze later destroyed the PPE kit. The National Investigating Agency officials have recovered a shirt from Sachin Vaze that was allegedly worn inside the PPE kit.

During the initial investigation, a suspicious person wearing a PPE kit was spotted outside the house, near the SUV, in the CCTV footage. However, the suspected person could not be identified as he had his face covered. The National Investigation Agency had launched a probe to find out if the suspect in CCTV footage in the Antilia bomb scare case is Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze or not.

Incidentally, the National Investigation Agency has also recovered a few clothes that Vaze wore inside the PPE from the Mercedes that was recovered from a parking lot in Mumbai’s Crawford market. In addition to the clothes, the NIA had recovered a fake number plate that was attached to the Scorpio car, unaccounted cash and a cash counting machine from the Mercedes car on Tuesday.

Mumbai Police seizes Mercedes car used by Sachin Vaze

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency seized a black Mercedes car used by the tainted Mumbai cop from the Crawford market. The NIA officials have recovered the fake number plate that was used on the suspicious Scorpio car that used to plant bombs outside Antilia from the Mercedes car.

The NIA officials had raided the controversial Mumbai cop, who has been suspended for his role in the Antilia bomb case and traced a suspicious Mercedes 4matic car linked to Sachin Vaze. The Mercedes was recovered from a car-parking near the Mumbai Crime Branch office close to the Crawford market.

The NIA has also carried out searches at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) situated in Mumbai Police headquarters, where Vaze served until last week. They have recovered a laptop, an iPad, a phone, a DVR and CCTV footage of the Vaze’s residence in the Saket building in Thane.

Sachin Vaze – an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case. The explosive-laden car found outside Antilia in February belonged to Hiren. It is alleged that Vaze is part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25.

The top cop was also investigated for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence.

Two cars – an Innova (white colour) and a Scorpio (green colour) were allegedly used to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25. The police had traced the Scorpio to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer in Thane.

A few days later, his dead body was found in a creek. While initially it was claimed to be suicide, further investigation revealed that it is possibly a murder. After Mansukh Hiren’s death, his wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that the vehicle was lent out to Sachin Vaze for four months till February 5. After that, it was reported stolen. She had accused Vaze of killing her husband.

Later, it was found out that Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze had used the same explosive-laden Scorpio found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case.

On Saturday, the National Investigative Agency officials had also recovered the white Innova car from the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office. A white Innova was also suspected to be used, in addition to the Scorpio, to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25.