In a shocking development in the Antilia bomb scare case, the National Investigative Agency officials have recovered the white Innova car from the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office. A white Innova was suspected to be used, in addition to the Scorpio, to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25.

According to a report from Marathi news outlet Sakal, the NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that the white Innova suspected to be used along with explosive-laden Scorpio car, had “Police” written over it.

During the investigation, the NIA officials have found that the white Innova belonged to the CIU unit of the Mumbai Police and was used by Sachin Vaze. The NIA has accused Vaze of possessing explosives.

As per reports, the car was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio which was planted outside Antilia.

The Innova Car brought to NIA office last night is the car seen in CCTV, tailing the Scorpio in which the Gelatin was planted near Antilia: NIA Sources

Following the shocking finding of the white Innova car at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office, several questions are being raised to the Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. The NIA officials are expected to question several Mumbai police cops and Shiv Sena leaders in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. It is reported that Vaze has disclosed some high-profile names in connection to the incident.

NIA arrests Sachin Vaze, Mumbai Cop used Scorpio to arrest Arnab Goswami

Earlier on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case. The explosive-laden car found outside Antilia in February belonged to Hiren. It is alleged that Vaze is part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25.

Speaking about the arrest, an NIA spokesperson said that Sachin Vaze has been arrested for his “role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road on February 25”. The top cop was also investigated for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence.

Two cars – an Innova (white colour) and a Scorpio (green colour) were allegedly used to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25. The police had traced the Scorpio to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer in Thane.

A few days later, his dead body was found in a creek. While initially it was claimed to be suicide, further investigation revealed that it is possibly a murder. After Mansukh Hiren’s death, his wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that the vehicle was lent out to Sachin Vaze for four months till February 5. After that, it was reported stolen. She had accused Vaze of killing her husband.

Later, it was found out that Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze had used the same explosive-laden Scorpio found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case.