Sunday, March 21, 2021
Home News Reports Congress supporter spreads conspiracy theories on Parambir Singh's letter saga, blames BJP IT cell
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Congress supporter spreads conspiracy theories on Parambir Singh’s letter saga, blames BJP IT cell

Ex-Mumbai CP Parambir referring to himself as 'Shri' triggered Rahul Gandhi fanboy enough to float a conspiracy theory and accuse BJP IT Cell of writing the letter

OpIndia Staff
Saket Gokhale (L) and Param Bir Singh (R)
387

In another massive twist to the Antilia bomb scare case on Saturday, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made an explosive accusation against the Maharashtra government. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from various businesses in Mumbai. 

However, soon after the letter went viral, Congress supporter and Rahul Gandhi loyalist Saket Gokhale tried to float conspiracy theory that the BJP IT cell was behind the letter, because why would Parambir Singh refer to himself with ‘Shri’ salutation.

Saket Gokhale’s tweet floating conspiracy theory

The IPS officer, who was transferred as the Commandant General of Home Guards only recently, sent a letter to Maharashtra CM making explosive allegations against the Home Minister. The letter by Parambir Singh raised several questions regarding the whole Antilia Bomb Scare case and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiren whose car was used to place bombs outside Ambani residence.

As Parambir Singh’s letter caused havoc in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the supporters of the Maharashtra coalition government soon descended on social media platforms to reject all the allegations made by him. They even questioned the authenticity of Singh’s letter.

As the letter was not signed and Parambir Singh respectfully addressed himself as ‘Shri’, Saket Gokhale declared that the letter was fake. Incidentally, the assertion of Saket Gokhale had come despite Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had issued a statement confirming Parambir Singh’s letter.

However, it was soon revealed that Parambir Singh had indeed written the letter to Maharashtra CM.

Caught on a back foot, Gokhale then decided to float another conspiracy theory that Anil Deshmukh is now being ‘targeted’ because of some alleged scam he promised to investigate.

Congress supporter and Rahul Gandhi’s ardent fan – Saket Gokhale, known for peddling conspiracy theories in the past.

The conspiracy theories peddled by Saket Gokhale were also echoed by several people sympathetic towards the Maharashtra government to dismiss corruption charges against the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had himself raised questions on the authenticity of the letter saying it was not duly signed by Parambir Singh and was also sent via a Gmail account.

Since the unsigned letter was not sent by his official account, Uddhav Thackeray said that it was possible that the letter was fake and they were ‘trying to contact Parambir Singh’ to authenticate the letter.

Anil Deshmukh acknowledges letter, says he will file defamation

Following the allegations, Anil Deshmukh acknowledged the authenticity of the letter by not only denying the allegations made against him by Parambir Singh but also said that he would file a defamation case against former Mumbai Police Commissioner for making false accusations. Singh has accused Deshmukh of ordering Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from various businesses in Mumbai.

Mainstream media, too, reported the signed copy of the letter that was sent again to Uddhav Thackeray was indeed by Parambir Singh. Essentially, the conspiracy theory peddled by Saket Gokhale accusing BJP of circulating the letter was punctured by Parambir Singh himself as he accepted that he had written such a letter.

Parambir Singh’s letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister

In an explosive letter, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from various businesses in Mumbai.

The IPS officer, which was the Mumbai Police Commissioner till last few days, sent a letter to Maharashtra CM making explosive allegations against the Home Minister. The copies of the letter were also sent to the deputy chief minister, additional chief secretary of the home ministry and the governor’s office.

The letter seems to be triggered by the comments of the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue, who on March 18 had said that Parambir Singh’s transfer was not a routine transfer. Deshmukh had said Singh was removed from the post as he had committed serious mistakes. Responding to these claims made by the Home Minister, Parambir Singh has made several allegations against him.

In the letter, the former police commissioner said that after the Antilia incident, he had pointed out to the CM several misdeeds and malpractices being indulged into by the Home Minister. Parambir Singh alleged that Sachin Vaze was called by Anil Deshmukh to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in the last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds. “The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month”, said the letter.

Further, the letter said that the Home Minister had even advised Vaze how to achieve this target of collecting Rs 100 crore per month. He had explained that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crore was achievable.

Anil Deshmukh had said that the rest of the fund can be collected from “other sources”, according to Parambir Singh. He added that Sachin Vaze came to his office on the same day and informed about the instructions of the Home Minister, and says that he was shocked hearing this and was mulling how to deal with the situation.

In the letter, Parambir Singh also said that Anil Deshmukh wanted to interfere in the case of suicide of Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar, to achieve political mileage. The MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli was found dead on February 22, and he had left a suicide note where he had alleged harassment by senior officers of the Dadra & Nagar Haveli administration as the cause of the suicide. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsparambir singh letter, parambir singh, 100 crore anil deshmukh, sachin vaze, sachin waze
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress supporter spreads conspiracy theories on Parambir Singh’s letter saga, blames BJP IT cell

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Mumbai CP Parambir referring to himself as 'Shri' triggered Rahul Gandhi fanboy enough to float a conspiracy theory and accuse BJP IT Cell of writing the letter
Politics

Despite current state of affairs in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut wants MVA-model across India, urges Sharad Pawar to head UPA

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut claims Sharad Pawar the only leader who can help UPA government regain its ground in national politics

Indian Railways over the years: How it went from a primitive mode of transportation to modern, electrified network

Government and Policy Akshita Bhadauria -
Even though Indian Railway was regarded as the lifeline of independent India, it was plagued with multiple plights from primitive maintenance methods to ageing track to outmoded rolling stock technology.

As Uddhav Thackeray questions authenticity of letter by Param Bir Singh, Anil Deshmukh speaks up, Singh authenticates letter: Details of the drama

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month

What does ‘Baizuo’ mean? A term widely popular in China used to describe ‘ignorant and arrogant’ Western Liberals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama was considered by the Chinese state media as an advocate of baizuo ideology.

Anil Deshmukh’s interference, suicide of MP, conversation with Uddhav Thackeray: Details of what Param Bir Singh revealed in his letter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh said that home minister ANil Deshmukh regularly interfered in police by bypassing the police commissioner

Recently Popular

Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

Anil Deshmukh’s interference, suicide of MP, conversation with Uddhav Thackeray: Details of what Param Bir Singh revealed in his letter

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh said that home minister ANil Deshmukh regularly interfered in police by bypassing the police commissioner
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,695FansLike
525,045FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com