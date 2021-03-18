Thursday, March 18, 2021
Home News Reports 'He had committed unpardonable mistakes': Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admits Param Bir Singh's...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘He had committed unpardonable mistakes’: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admits Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not a routine one

Deshmukh said the decision to transfer Singh was taken by him in conjunction with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra Home Minister reveals Param Bir Singh's transfer was not a routine one, had committed unpardonable mistakes
Param Bir Singh(Source: Times of India)
247

Spilling beans on the abrupt transfer of the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today said that ATS had found some “unpardonable mistakes” committed by Singh.

Deshmukh was speaking to the media when he revealed that Param Bir Singh was not transferred through a routine procedure. He added ‘unforgivable lapses in probe’ of the Antilia bomb scare triggered Singh’s transfer. Deshmukh said the decision to transfer Singh was taken by him in conjunction with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“The probe in the case is underway. The matter was first handled by him(Singh). As the Mumbai Police Chief, unforgivable mistakes were made by his colleagues from his office. So the decision to transfer him was taken,” said Deshmukh. “Some police officers have made mistakes. Those who are found guilty in the investigation will be prosecuted. The NIA will investigate how the explosives were planted outside Antilia. ATS and NIA are professional agencies and they will trace the culprits involved in this case.”

MVA leaders prematurely rushed to defend Singh’s transfer, termed it a routine procedure

With Maha Vikas Aghadi government finding itself in the eye of the storm that was kicked up in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare, leaders of the three alliance partners had tried to downplay Singh’s transfer as a routine procedure.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had called it a standard procedure, which she claimed was followed by various state governments and even the Centre, to ensure a free and fair investigation.

After Singh’s transfer was announced yesterday, Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra stated that the transfer should be seen as a routine transfer.

Even NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the transfer of Param Bir Singh was a routine procedure and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not facing any heat.

He had said there was no damage to the constitutional machinery.

Param Bir Singh transferred amidst shocking revelations made in the Antilia Bomb scare

Amidst shocking revelations coming forth in the Antilia bomb scare, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred yesterday and posted as DG Home Guard. Singh was replaced by Hemant Nagrale, who assumed the charge of Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

The transfer comes in the midst of an ongoing investigation in the Antilia bomb scare in which the role of Mumbai Police Sachin Vaze has come under the scrutiny of investigative agencies. Vaze was recently arrested by the NIA in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. It was also reported that Vaze had sought the CCTV footage of his own society, presumably with the purpose of destroying the evidence. It was also revealed that the explosives-laden Scorpio car found outside the Ambani residence was never stolen and was used by Vaze.

Earlier yesterday, an Indian Express report claimed that Sachin Vaze stage-managed the planting of a bomb outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on instructions of Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh. The report says that an unnamed Maharashtra Minister made these allegations. The report further states that Mumbai CP Parambir Singh may be fired soon. The same is believed to have been discussed in the meeting held on Monday between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsanil deshmukh, param bir singh transfer, param bir singh mumbai cp
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘He had committed unpardonable mistakes’: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admits Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not a routine one

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was yesterday transferred and posted as DG Home Guard amidst shocking revelations in the Antilia bomb scare
News Reports

Seven unruly passengers deboarded by various airlines for violating COVID-19 protocols

OpIndia Staff -
Airlines de-board passengers following an advisory issued by DGCA which directs to offload any passenger flouting COVID-19 protocols

Bangladesh: Members of hardliner group Hefazat-e-Islami attack Hindus over Facebook post

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many local Hindus had to flee their homes fearing for life which gave the attackers an opportunity to ransack and loot their homes.

Mamata Says ‘Khela Hobe’, but BJP believes in ‘Vikas Hobe’: PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned around the ruling Trinamool Congress' campaign slogan of Khela Hobe to criticise the party’s misrule and politics of appeasement for the last decade.

Allegations of disproportionate assets to physical and mental torture: A brief profile of Mumbai’s new CP Hemant Nagrale

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai's new police chief is a 1987 batch IPS officer and has also served a stint with the CBI.

‘Delhi, Delhi, Billi, Billi’: NDTV’s Ravish Kumar has an extended meltdown as AAP displays its soft-Hindutva politics

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar appears visibly upset that Arvind Kejriwal is not aggressively attacking the Centre

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
News Reports

Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Lord Jagannath Temple, encroachers asked to pay

Anurag -
Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,530FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com