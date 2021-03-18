Spilling beans on the abrupt transfer of the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today said that ATS had found some “unpardonable mistakes” committed by Singh.

Deshmukh was speaking to the media when he revealed that Param Bir Singh was not transferred through a routine procedure. He added ‘unforgivable lapses in probe’ of the Antilia bomb scare triggered Singh’s transfer. Deshmukh said the decision to transfer Singh was taken by him in conjunction with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

#NewsAlert | ‘No matter who the officer is, if their role is revealed in the investigation, action will be taken accordingly’, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. pic.twitter.com/20bIlnING1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 18, 2021

“The probe in the case is underway. The matter was first handled by him(Singh). As the Mumbai Police Chief, unforgivable mistakes were made by his colleagues from his office. So the decision to transfer him was taken,” said Deshmukh. “Some police officers have made mistakes. Those who are found guilty in the investigation will be prosecuted. The NIA will investigate how the explosives were planted outside Antilia. ATS and NIA are professional agencies and they will trace the culprits involved in this case.”

MVA leaders prematurely rushed to defend Singh’s transfer, termed it a routine procedure

With Maha Vikas Aghadi government finding itself in the eye of the storm that was kicked up in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare, leaders of the three alliance partners had tried to downplay Singh’s transfer as a routine procedure.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had called it a standard procedure, which she claimed was followed by various state governments and even the Centre, to ensure a free and fair investigation.

Shivsena MP @priyankac19 on #ParambirSingh — ‘ The transfer has been done as per rules & procedure for free and fair investigation.’ #MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/xKVpBhuPT1 — Anand Prakash Pandey (@anandprakash7) March 17, 2021

After Singh’s transfer was announced yesterday, Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra stated that the transfer should be seen as a routine transfer.

This should be seen as a routine transfer. Such transfers have been made even before amidst a probe: @Charanssapra, Mumbai Congress. pic.twitter.com/rPuTCmNTwN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 17, 2021

Even NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the transfer of Param Bir Singh was a routine procedure and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not facing any heat.

The transfer of the Mumbai Police Commissioner is a routine procedure & the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government is not facing any heat. There is no damage to the Constitutional machinery: NCP Spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase (@MaheshTapaseNCP) tells @AnchorAnandN on #TheNationAt5 pic.twitter.com/tKPp64HqyL — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 17, 2021

He had said there was no damage to the constitutional machinery.

Param Bir Singh transferred amidst shocking revelations made in the Antilia Bomb scare

Amidst shocking revelations coming forth in the Antilia bomb scare, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred yesterday and posted as DG Home Guard. Singh was replaced by Hemant Nagrale, who assumed the charge of Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

The transfer comes in the midst of an ongoing investigation in the Antilia bomb scare in which the role of Mumbai Police Sachin Vaze has come under the scrutiny of investigative agencies. Vaze was recently arrested by the NIA in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. It was also reported that Vaze had sought the CCTV footage of his own society, presumably with the purpose of destroying the evidence. It was also revealed that the explosives-laden Scorpio car found outside the Ambani residence was never stolen and was used by Vaze.

Earlier yesterday, an Indian Express report claimed that Sachin Vaze stage-managed the planting of a bomb outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia on instructions of Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh. The report says that an unnamed Maharashtra Minister made these allegations. The report further states that Mumbai CP Parambir Singh may be fired soon. The same is believed to have been discussed in the meeting held on Monday between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.