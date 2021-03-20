Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has responded to the explosive letter by Param Bir Singh alleging that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner was leveling false allegations to save himself from from further legal action.

Anil Deshmukh said in a statement on Twitter, “The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well”.

परमबिर सिंग यांनी स्वतःला वाचवण्यासाठी तसेच पुढच्या कायदेशीर कारवाई पासून स्वतःचा बचाव करण्यासाठी हा खोटा आरोप केला आहे. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 20, 2021

“Parambir Singh has made this false allegation to save himself as well as to protect himself from further legal action,” he added.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday alleging that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

The letter by Param Bir Singh raises several questions regarding the whole Antilia Bomb Scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiren. Sachin Vaze is currently under arrest for his involvement in the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier transferred the Mansukh Hiren death case to the NIA.

Param Bir Singh had been transferred and posted as DG Home Guard after the explosive revelations in the Antilia Bomb Scare case.