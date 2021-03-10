‘Stand-up comedians’ have often resorted to attacking PM Modi and his supporters to make up for their unfunny jokes. ‘Comedian’ Mohit Morani also seems to have done the same thing in his gig where he mocked PM Modi’s supporters. The video of the gig was uploaded on YouTube last month wherein Morani could be seen mocking PM Modi’s supporters. However, in making fun of PM Modi and his supporters, he was seen throwing jokes at the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

In the video titled “Modi Bhakt Roommate”, Morani narrates about a supporter of PM Modi who is associated with the BJP.

Morani says when his roommate received a call from a certain Abdul from the HDFC Bank, he bawled him out saying, “Why are you talking now? Did you speak up when Kashmiri Pandits were expelled from Jammu and Kashmir?”

Making fun of the 1990 Kashmiri Hindu exodus. So much kOmEdY. The shameless audience. pic.twitter.com/OJryNg4OfU — Aashna🌻//Smree di stan account (@bringoreos) March 10, 2021

In a bid to mock PM Modi’s supporters, Morani showed that he has no qualms in making fun of the trauma and anguish suffered by the expelled Kashmiri Pandits. Instead, their exodus was used by him to make a joke on PM Modi’s supporters that was not even funny, not by a long shot. In an attempt to make jokes, the comedian seems to have forgotten than thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were driven away from their homes by radical Islamists after a brutal spree of mass-murders, burning and rapes. The Pandits still remain refugees in their own country.

Comedian Samay Raina uses Kashmiri Pandit exodus to rant against the Indian judicial system

It is pertinent to note that Morani is not the first comedian to mock and trivialise the genocide faced by the Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier in January 2021, ‘comedian’ Samay Raina flippantly cited the 31st anniversary of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to rant against the Indian judicial system for the continued incarceration of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested earlier for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu gods, the Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Samay Raina, ostensibly a Kashmiri Pandit, tweeted, “Today marks 31 years of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide. How I wish I could go back to my homeland, Kashmir where I would not have the internet to read about the death of our judicial system.”

Samay Raina, himself being a Kashmiri Pandit, had no problems in mentioning the tragic Kashmiri Pandit exodus, to peddle his propaganda against the arrest of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui. About 31 years back, a wave of terror was unleashed against the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, with rabid Muslim mobs chasing them out of their homes and forcing them to leave Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandits were made to witness a chaotic, macabre night in the form of blaring threats and slogans, asking them to flee their homeland, convert or die.