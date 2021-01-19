‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Samay Raina today flippantly cited the 31st anniversary of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to rant against the Indian judicial system for the continued incarceration of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu gods, the Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Samay Raina, ostensibly a Kashmiri Pandit, tweeted, “Today marks 31 years of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide. How I wish I could go back to my homeland, Kashmir where I would not have the internet to read about the death of our judicial system.”

Today marks 31 years of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. How I wish I could go back to my homeland, Kashmir where I would not have internet to read about the death of our judicial system.#MunawarFaruqui — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) January 19, 2021

Samay Raina, himself being a Kashmiri Pandit, felt no qualms in mentioning the tragic Kashmiri Pandit exodus, to peddle his propaganda against the arrest of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui. About 31 years back, a wave of terror was unleashed against the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, with rabid Muslim mobs chasing them out of their homes and forcing them to leave Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandits were made to witness a chaotic, macabre night in the form of blaring threats and slogans, asking them to flee their homeland, convert or die.

By linking the Kashmiri Pandits exodus to the arrest of Munawar Faruqui, Raina seems to trivialise and understate the horrors endured by the beleaguered Kashmiri Pandits community, who were reduced to living like refugees in their own country. On the contrary, Faruqui has been routinely making provocative and deplorable remarks against Hindu gods and Hinduism for a long time now.

Faruqui and 4 others arrested for indecent remarks on Hindu gods

Faruqui and four other persons identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav were arrested for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan.

They were booked under IPC sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions. Section 269 was invoked for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 safety protocol. Faruqui was sent to judicial custody till January 13 which was later extended to January 27.

UP Police seeks Munawar Faruqui’s custody for a complaint filed against him in April 2020

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh police had submitted a production warrant against the embattled ‘comedian’ for a case registered against him in April last year. Prayagraj police reached Indore and submitted the production warrant in from of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Indore and Indore Central Jail, where Faruqui is currently lodged for the last two weeks.

In 2020, a video of Faruqui went viral in which he was seen mocking Hindu Gods and the Godhra riots of 2002. Later, in April 2020, a case was filed against him by advocate Ashutosh Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and section 65 and 66 IT Act, 2008.

One more case was filed against him by one Shivam Rawat, the founder of Pen of Dharma. He emphasised how the comments made by Faruqui hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus, including him. Rawat has stated how Faruqui had used Bollywood songs to make crass, disrespectful remarks on Hindu gods and belief systems. Prayagraj Police has now sought custody of Faruqui in this case.