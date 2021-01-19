Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Entertainment 'Comedian' uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

Faruqui and four other persons identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav were arrested for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore

OpIndia Staff
Comedian Samay Raina cites Kashmiri Pandit exodus to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui
Samay Raina(Source: Hindustan Times)
404

Comedian Samay Raina today flippantly cited the 31st anniversary of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to rant against the Indian judicial system for the continued incarceration of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu gods, the Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Samay Raina, ostensibly a Kashmiri Pandit, tweeted, “Today marks 31 years of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide. How I wish I could go back to my homeland, Kashmir where I would not have the internet to read about the death of our judicial system.”

Samay Raina, himself being a Kashmiri Pandit, felt no qualms in mentioning the tragic Kashmiri Pandit exodus, to peddle his propaganda against the arrest of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui. About 31 years back, a wave of terror was unleashed against the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, with rabid Muslim mobs chasing them out of their homes and forcing them to leave Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandits were made to witness a chaotic, macabre night in the form of blaring threats and slogans, asking them to flee their homeland, convert or die.

By linking the Kashmiri Pandits exodus to the arrest of Munawar Faruqui, Raina seems to trivialise and understate the horrors endured by the beleaguered Kashmiri Pandits community, who were reduced to living like refugees in their own country. On the contrary, Faruqui has been routinely making provocative and deplorable remarks against Hindu gods and Hinduism for a long time now.

Faruqui and 4 others arrested for indecent remarks on Hindu gods

Faruqui and four other persons identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav were arrested for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan.

They were booked under IPC sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions. Section 269 was invoked for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 safety protocol. Faruqui was sent to judicial custody till January 13 which was later extended to January 27.

UP Police seeks Munawar Faruqui’s custody for a complaint filed against him in April 2020

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh police had submitted a production warrant against the embattled ‘comedian’ for a case registered against him in April last year. Prayagraj police reached Indore and submitted the production warrant in from of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Indore and Indore Central Jail, where Faruqui is currently lodged for the last two weeks.

In 2020, a video of Faruqui went viral in which he was seen mocking Hindu Gods and the Godhra riots of 2002. Later, in April 2020, a case was filed against him by advocate Ashutosh Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and section 65 and 66 IT Act, 2008.

One more case was filed against him by one Shivam Rawat, the founder of Pen of Dharma. He emphasised how the comments made by Faruqui hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus, including him. Rawat has stated how Faruqui had used Bollywood songs to make crass, disrespectful remarks on Hindu gods and belief systems. Prayagraj Police has now sought custody of Faruqui in this case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tries to cash in on India’s great cricket victory, leaves netizens in splits with his bizarre poll promise: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre tweet promising to recognise "Tennis Cricket" if it is elected to power.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi lies to claim PM Modi has no geopolitical understanding, Surjewala declares himself Joe Biden

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi lied that PM Modi had endorsed Donald Trump's candidature for the 2020 US presidential elections
Read more

The paper-tigers of the Indian comedy circus: How mocking Hindus is a free hit but other faiths is a no-go

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Indian comedians have displayed evangelical zeal in poking fun at Hindus and their faith but they have not exhibited the same alacrity in sneering at Islam and Christianity

Brisbane Test: Stadium reverberates with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Australian coach says can’t underestimate Indians

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
The loud cheer and the subsequent sloganeering reverberated in the stadium that even the audience, watching the live telecast, had a 'goosebump' moment.

How this New Yorker Article represents Deep-Rooted White Western Racism against ‘Brown Indians’

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
The New Yorker published an article by Bill McKibben, titled – Gandhi, History, and the Lessons of the Events at the Capitol.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Media

While Times Now goes hammer and tongs after Arnab Goswami, here is what Times of India published ahead of air-strike

OpIndia Staff -
The Arnab Goswami private WhatsApp chats leaked by Mumbai Police have created quite the storm.
Read more
Media

Pakistan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks chat to embarrass Arnab, Republic hits back: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has now issued a statement on the nonsensical controversy surrounding the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Entertainment

‘Will implemented changes to address concerns raised against Tandav, thank Ministry of I&B for guidance,’ says Director Ali Abbas Zafar: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Tandav, has announced that the makers of the controversial web series will implement changes.
Read more
Politics

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tries to cash in on India’s great cricket victory, leaves netizens in splits with his bizarre poll promise: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre tweet promising to recognise "Tennis Cricket" if it is elected to power.
Read more
World

‘Today Malaysia kept our aeroplane, tomorrow someone will keep the PM over non-payment of loans’: Pakistani lawmaker takes a dig at Imran Khan

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan lawmaker asserts that the day is not far when the Prime Minister will be detained for non-payment of loans.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Police registers 32 cases against 44 men for molesting a 17-year-old girl for over five years

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala police registered 32 cases against 44 men for molesting and raping the 17-year-old girl over five years.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt takes back Azam Khan’s Jauhar University land

OpIndia Staff -
Some conditions were set at the time of the sale of this particular land, which the Jauhar University trust has flouted.
Read more
News Reports

Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during Capitol Hill Riots arrested, suspected of trying to sell it to Russians: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The woman, identified as one Riley June Williams, was arrested on Monday from the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
Samay Raina posted a tweet trivialising the horrors faced by exiled Kashmiri Pandits to oppose incarceration of Munawar Faruqui
Read more
Politics

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she will ‘send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sending its workers to Trinamool Congress's (TMC) meeting
Read more
News Reports

Padma Shri awardee UK MP moves motion to commemorate 31st anniversary of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

OpIndia Staff -
Conservative MP Bob Blackman tabled a motion in the UK Parliament, commemorating the 31st anniversary of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.
Read more
Government and Policy

Food subsidy at Parliament canteen has been completely removed: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

OpIndia Staff -
Last year too, the Members of Parliament, by a consensus, had decided to do away with food subsidy at Parliament canteen
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com