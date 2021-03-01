Monday, March 1, 2021
Home News Reports Swara Bhasker conveniently forgets Godhra massacre of Hindus, shares Muslim man's image to say...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Swara Bhasker conveniently forgets Godhra massacre of Hindus, shares Muslim man’s image to say ‘never forget’ what followed

Not only did Swara try to sweep under the rug the Islamist barbarism that led to the death of 59 innocent Hindus, but she instead proceeded to imply that one must not forget the riots that were essentially a consequence of the Godhra Train Burning incident.

OpIndia Staff
Swara Bhasker sweeps under the rug Godhra Train Burning incident to whitewash Islamist violence
Swara Bhasker(Source: dnaindia.com)
349

Being economical with the truth is one of the key hallmarks of Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. From whitewashing Islamist violence to overtly defending it, as in the case of the Delhi riots last year when the entertainer took up the cudgel for the prime accused Umar Khalid allegedly responsible for orchestrating the macabre anti-Hindu violence that swept the streets of northeast Delhi. On February 28, 2021, the actor gave yet another pass to the Islamist violence when she shared an image of a Muslim man to say ‘never forget’, casting aside the Godhra massacre of Hindus that preceded the communal riots in Gujarat on this day, nineteen years ago.

Bhasker had shared the image of a Muslim man to allege that one should not forget the Gujarat riots that roiled the western state of India starting 28 February 2002. However, what she conveniently forgets to mention is that the riots were precipitated by a spine-chilling incident of train burning, reportedly by Muslim mob, a day before the riots gripped the state.

On the morning of 27 February 2002, the Sabarmati Express carrying 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the train near the Godhra railway station. In the aftermath of the incident, a commission set up by the Government of Gujarat to investigate the train burning incident spent 6 years going over the details of the case and finally concluded that the fire was a result of arson committed by a Muslim mob.

Not only did Swara try to sweep under the rug the Islamist barbarism that led to the death of 59 innocent Hindus, but she instead proceeded to imply that one must not forget the riots that were essentially a consequence of the Godhra Train Burning incident.

Moreover, the whitewashing of the Hindu deaths was effected by Bhasker by using the image of a Muslim man, Qutubuddin Ansari, whose crying image had involuntarily become the face of the Gujarat riots. It is pertinent to note that in 2016, Ansari had pleaded with political parties and people with vested interests to stop using his image for political gains and propaganda purposes.

Lamenting his ordeal in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Ansari had then said, “I am 43 and in the past 14 years, I have been “used and misused” by political parties, Bollywood and even terror outfits. I wish I had died in 2002 because I am not able to answer my children when they ask me “Papa, every time we saw your picture, why are you crying and begging?”

However, Swara, being the quintessential propagandist she is, did not let the enduring trauma of the man come in her way of peddling propaganda. The man’s entreaties fell on deaf ears as left-leaning liberals continue to use his image to deny the massacre of Hindus in the Godhra Train Burning incidents.

Swara Bhasker defended Umar Khalid, the prime accused in the Delhi Riots case

This is a classic trick out of the left-Liberal playbook where the adherents of the left ideology exploit deaths and sufferings of innocent people to defend the Islamist violence. This trick was most recently used in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots where the leftists tried to spin the gruesome violence directed against Hindus as an anti-Muslim pogrom.

And unsurprisingly, Swara Bhasker has been one of the enablers who passionately advanced this bogus claim. Bhasker has also been a staunch supporter of former JNU student Umar Khalid, a prime accused in the Delhi riots case.

Soon after Khalid was arrested for his alleged role in inciting the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in February last year and charged under UAPA, Swara went into overdrive to defend the embattled ‘activist’. The Bollywood actor has been pretty vocal in her support for Khalid on social media websites and had even demanded to scrap the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to an FIR registered in the case, Delhi Riots were a preplanned conspiracy that was hatched by the former JNU student Umar Khalid and his associates. As part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid is accused of giving provocative speeches at two different locations and appealing to people to take to the streets during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that the propaganda that minorities are oppressed in India can be internationalised.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsswara bhaskar, gujarat riots, swara bhaskar gujarat riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘I may decide to beat them a third time’: Donald Trump hints at 2024 run for presidency in first speech after leaving White House

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump hinted at a presidential run in 2024 and rubbished rumours that he may launch his own party
News Reports

Swara Bhasker conveniently forgets Godhra massacre of Hindus, shares Muslim man’s image to say ‘never forget’ what followed

OpIndia Staff -
Besides whitewashing Islamist violence of Godhra Train Burning incident, actor Swara Bhasker has also vigorously defended Umar Khalid, the prime accused of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots

Did you know: Nehru loved ‘555’ brand cigarettes so much that a special plane flew from Bhopal to Indore only to pick them up

News Reports Anurag -
Independent India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru did have expensive taste

Gujarat 2002: Never forget the carnage and how the media and andolanjeevis perpetuated the ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ bogey

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Never forget that the 'liberals' propagated 'Dara Hua Musalman' narrative while piggybacking on the dead bodies of 59 Hindus killed by Muslim mob.

Assamese gamosa, South-Indian nurse and Bharat-made COVAXIN: PM Modi’s vaccine symbolism is bound to burn ‘liberals’

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Opting for COVAXIN, PM Narendra Modi took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

The assault on Gopal Mazumdar’s mother is a reminder of the brutal Sainbari massacre, where a mother was force-fed the blood of her sons

Political History of India Dibakar Dutta -
During the Sainbari attack, the newborn child of the family was thrown into the fire, and eyes of the elder son were gouged out. Two Sain brothers and a private tutor were brutally murdered.

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

‘I’m Akhlaq you killed for one cow’: Islamic terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

OpIndia Staff -
In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, "Next time the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don't agree to the demands now".
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
Fact-Check

Congress IT cell passes off old images of left parties rally to claim lakhs of people attended their rally in Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Several Congress shared images of a political rally claiming lakhs of people had gathered in Kolkata for a Congress rally
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,093FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com