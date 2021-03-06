Three days after Income Tax Department had launched multiple raids on Anurag Kashyap and Bollywood entertainer Taapsee Pannu in connection with a tax evasion case, the controversial actress on Saturday took to Twitter to respond to the allegation of massive tax fraud made against her.

In a series of tweets, Taapsee Pannu addressed the allegations made against her and even took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Her angry tweets came days after IT officials had questioned her in Pune.

In the first tweet she posted today, she said, “Three days of intense search. Of three things primarily: 1. The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner.”

The controversial actor followed it up with two more tweets. Interestingly, in one of the tweets, she confirmed that she was that ‘actress’, who was accused by the IT department of having unaccounted cash of Rs 5 crores.

It is pertinent to note that the IT department, following the raids, had said, “Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered”. However, they had not named the ‘actress’. Taapsee Pannu, in a hurry to attack the IT department, perhaps revealed that it was her who had been questioned over unaccounted cash.

According to reports, the I-T department was not satisfied with Taapsee’s reply over the cash receipts.

Taking a dig at the Finance Minister, Taapsee Pannu said, “My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister”.

Taapsee Pannu referred to a statement by the Finance Minister in a press conference on Friday, where she spoke about the IT raids carried out on filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and others, along with Taapsee Pannu. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had disclosed how some of the filmmakers were raided in 2013 and stated that no issue was made out then as it is being done now.

However, she did not name any filmmakers during the press conference.

Taapsee Pannu, known for putting half-truths targeting the government, attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister for simply clarifying the facts about the raids.

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap deleted data from their phone: IT department

On Friday, the Income Tax Department had informed that they suspect actress Taapsee Pannu of deleting ‘some data’ from her phone. The development came a day after the IT Department conducted raids at her house and office.

The IT officials are now taking the help of experts to recover the deleted data. Moreover, the central agency found that the mobile data of director Anurag Kashyap, whose properties were also raided by the IT Department, was also deleted after the crackdown of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on several Bollywood actors and directors after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.