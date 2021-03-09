In a case of alleged Love Jihad (Grooming Jihad) reported in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested the accused named Mainuddin (some reports mention Moinuddin) on Sunday from his house in Bhelapur village. 29-year-old Mainuddin who is reportedly a shopkeeper was arrested after a Hindu woman alleged that he married her in a temple concealing his Muslim identity.

Mainuddin allegedly introduced himself to the Hindu woman as Mannu Yadav

According to reports, the woman filed a complaint on Sunday after she found out that Mainuddin was going to marry another woman from his own community. Station Officer (Harpur Budhat), Devendra Singh reportedly told that Mainuddin had introduced himself to the women as a Hindu man named Mannu Yadav. When the woman came to know about his identity, he began to harass her and forced her to convert to Islam due to which she started living with her parents.

“The woman approached the police on Sunday evening and filed a complaint against Mainuddin, who runs a shop at Bhelapur village The woman alleged that Mainuddin introduced himself as Mannu Yadav and the two got married in a temple a year ago. Few weeks after their marriage, she came to know about his real identity and confronted him, ” said SO Singh. “The woman alleged that Mainuddin then started harassing her. He was pressuring her to get converted. When she refused to do so, Mainuddin allegedly started beating her. Following regularly harassment, the woman left Mainuddin’s house and started staying with her parents in Gorakhpur city”, he added.

Mainuddin has been booked under the anti-conversion law

Police said that the woman has produced photographs of her marriage with Mainuddin as proof. She said that she decided to approach the police after she came to know that Mainuddun was planning to get married again. Mainuddin has been booked under the recently passed ant-conversion law along with criminal intimidation, cheating and criminal conspiracy. The police are on a lookout for Mainuddin’s cousin who was allegedly involved in misleading the Hindu woman. “We are trying to trace Mainuddin’s cousin who was allegedly involved in misleading the woman”, said Circle Officer (Khajni) Yogendra Krishna Narayan.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had passed the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 to deal with forced and deceitful conversion carried out in the pretext of marriage. The law provides imprisonment of 1-5 years a fine of Rs 15,000 to a person convicted under the law. If the victim belongs to SC/ST community, the imprisonment provided is 3-10 years and a fine of Rs 25,000. Also, if an accused is found guilty of mass conversion under the law, imprisonment up to 10 years can be awarded.