Friday, April 30, 2021
Adani Vidya Mandir school in Ahmedabad will be converted to COVID-19 care centre: Gautam Adani

"The challenging task of creating a COVID centre in three to four days was taken up by the group during its conversation with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who asked the group on how could it contribute to this unprecedented situation," the Adani Foundation said.

Adani Foundation to convert its school into COVID-19 care centre
Gautam Adani(Source: India Today)
60

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced on April 30 that the Adani Foundation will convert the company’s Adani Vidya Mandir School in Ahmedabad to a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC).

In a post on Twitter, Adani said, “Our Adani Vidya Mandir school in Ahmedabad will be converted by the @AdaniFoundation into a COVID Care Centre with oxygen support and other medical amenities. This will lighten the ever-increasing patient load on our hospitals. विद्यादान से जीवनदान(from giving education to giving life).”

The decision came in the midst of a rampaging coronavirus outbreak that is putting immense strain on the country’s healthcare infrastructure. Ahmedabad, the largest city of Gujarat, is also facing a raging COVID-19 outbreak as the number of daily new cases are steadily increasing.

As per an ANI report, the facility that will soon be converted to Covid Care Centre aims to reduce the load on the city’s government and private health infrastructure and take care of those isolated from their families. The facility would also play a pivotal role in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“The government and healthcare institutions are pooling their resources to contain this fast-spreading pandemic. We must support them in every possible way we can,” said the Adani Foundation. It further added that they expect to harness the group’s execution experience in rapidly putting up the infrastructure at the Adani Vidya Mandir.

“We will convert our school’s halls of learning into halls of life – from vidya-daan to jeevan-daan,” the group said.

Adani Foundation will provide beds, nutritious food and medical care

Through this facility, the Foundation will provide patient beds, nutritious food and medical care. The transformation of the school into a health care facility will involve arranging accommodation, setting up resting units for both patients and medical personnel, and establishment of technical facilities to provide medical oxygen, medical supplies and monitoring systems. Besides, the centres will also institute the registration, reporting and security protocols required by the government, the city administration and state health authorities.

“The challenging task of creating a COVID centre in three to four days was taken up by the group during its conversation with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who asked the group on how could it contribute to this unprecedented situation,” the Adani Foundation said.

“The government of Gujarat has been extremely proactive and helpful in this endeavour,” they added.

The Adani Group is already involved in helping the government in the COVID-19 crisis. It has put to use its global business relations and logistical prowess for sourcing and importing vital essentials like over 40 ISO cryogenic containers for oxygen supply, 20 oxygen plants each capable of supporting over 100 oxygen beds hospital, 120 oxygen concentrators and 5000 oxygen cylinders from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Dubai.

Furthermore, the group is also assisting the administration by providing oxygen refilling services on a continuous basis at many places. It has also been working with Noida Authority to set up a similar COVID Care Centre in Noida.

