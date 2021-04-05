A day after actor Akshay Kumar tested positive, 45 crew members of his upcoming Bollywood film Ram Setu have tested positive for the contagion.

As the country is in the throes of the second wave of coronavirus outbreak, several bollywood personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar are infected with the Wuhan virus.

The tests were made mandatory in order to stop the inexorable spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Out of more than 100 crew members who tested for the virus, reports of 45 came back positive. Following the positive reports of crew members, the shoot of the movie has been temporarily halted.

The news comes amidst surging coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra, which is clocking almost 50 per cent of the total cases reported in the country. The increasingly grim situation in the state has forced the government to introduce more stringent restrictions to curb the spread.

Actor Akshay Kumar hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Kumar was tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The actor had taken to social media to inform his followers and fans that he had quarantined himself after testing positive for the virus. He had also asked everyone who had come in his contact to get tested for the virus.