Amdavad Municipal Corporation introduces ‘drive through’ RTPCR testing as COVID-19 cases surge in the state

Amdavad Municipal Corporation in Ahmedabad today launched a drive-through RTPCR testing centre to increase testing in the city as the state grapples in second wave of Chinese coronavirus cases. People reached the GMDC ground in auto rickshaws, cabs, private cars for the drive-through testing centre. The testing will be held from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Extraordinary response to drive through testing,1st in India at GMDC ground organised by @AmdavadAMC in association with SUPRATECH Labs. 600+ get tested while sitting in their cars in just 2 hrs.Citizens are encouraged to take benefit to avoid queues at Labs & get results faster. pic.twitter.com/YSmLTauno7 — Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta (@drrajivguptaias) April 14, 2021

Over 600 people got themselves tested within just two hours today. The response has been phenomenal, said Rajiv Gupta, IAS. The facility was announced on April 13, 2021. 5 collection stations were set up and people had to take tokens through scanning the QR code at the entrance. Payment could be made via online mode or through cash on the spot. The results will be sent within 24 to 36 hours of collection of samples. The charges for the testing are Rs 800.

As of now, Gujarat has over 34,500 active coronavirus cases of which 8989 cases are in Ahmedabad. 4,922 people have lost their lives in the state to the Chinese virus.