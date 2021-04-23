Friday, April 23, 2021
Home News Reports Arvind Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen during the first wave of COVID-19,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen during the first wave of COVID-19, old comments go viral

In his Independence Day speech on 15th August, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the Delhi government will start sending oxygen concentrators to homes of Covid-19 patients even if they have recovered

OpIndia Staff
2

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sounded an alarm as he informed Prime Minister Modi that a “big tragedy” is waiting to happen if quick steps are not taken to address the shortage of oxygen in Delhi’s hospitals. For the last few days, he has been talking about the shortage of oxygen in Delhi, even though he is yet to request Indian Railways for using the Oxygen Express service.

Soon after Kejriwal sought the Centre’s intervention in averting the oxygen crisis staring the national capital, netizens reminded him of a promise he had made during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In August 2020, more than six months ago, the official Twitter handle of the Aam Aadmi Party had shared an article from a Hindi newspaper in which Arvind Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in dire need of the life-saving gas.

Source: Twitter

In his Independence Day speech on 15th August, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the Delhi government will start sending oxygen concentrators to homes of Covid-19 patients even if they have recovered. “We also found some patients who, after coming home fully recovered, lost their lives because their oxygen levels dropped even after being corona negative. We are going to send oxygen concentrators to the homes of patients,” the Delhi CM had said. A senior govt official had said that they have enough oxygen concentrators in store, and the concentrators will be provided only to patients prescribed by the doctors.

Netizens slam Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promises as Delhi hospitals face acute oxygen shortage

Months later, when Delhi and much of the country was in the throes of the second wave of the COVID-19, angry social media users dredged up this tweet to slam the Aam Aadmi Party government and its inability to fulfil its promises. Many pointed out that Arvind Kejriwal’s priorities were only advertisements and publicity, and was not bothered to fulfill the promises he had made.

“Delhi didn’t vote for Advertisement ki Sarkar…! Where are new hospitals? Instead of creating new Mohalla Clinics, you should have used the same funds in improving infra & capabilities of pre-existing primary health centres (Dispensaries) and making drugs available there,” one Twitter user slammed Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.

Another Twitter user said just like all his other promises, Kejriwal failed in delivering on this as well. His priorities, as the user put it, was always to be on TV.

Yet another user said it has been more than six months since Kejriwal promised to deliver oxygen at home, but not only has he failed in keeping his promise, but he has also been unsuccessful in arranging oxygen for hospitals. “I don’t know why people of Delhi are tolerating this vulture,” a seemingly exasperated social media user tweeted.

One Twitter user was particularly laconic in slamming the Delhi Chief Minister. Quoting the Aam Aadmi Party tweet in which Arvind Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen, the user tweeted: “Shameless CM/biggest fraud.”

People have directed their fury at Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party after the acute shortage of oxygen faced by COVID-19 patients in Delhi. Even as the lives of COVID-19 patients hung in the balance, hospitals in Delhi-NCR regions facing scarcity of medicinal oxygen had to stop admitting new patients and ask existing ones to leave. As such, Delhi has been among the worst-hit states by the resurgent wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, Delhi reported 26,619 fresh new COVID-19 cases and recorded 306 coronavirus deaths in the span of 24 hours.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen during the first wave of COVID-19, old comments go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In August 2020, Arvind Kejriwal had promised that his govt would start home delivery of oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients
News Reports

Delhi HC suggests using CNG cylinders to transport Oxygen, union govt says not possible: Understanding the technical and legal aspects

Raju Das -
Both Gas Cylinder Rules and PESO guidelines on converting cylinders for oxygen do not permit use of CNG cylinders to carry oxygen

Paranoid China wants to tame Elon Musk, will it succeed? All you need to know about the brewing war between China and Tesla

World OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk headed Tesla has been facing a pressure campaign in China with Chinese Communist state-backed media and regulators

Congress leader Chidambaram wants state governments to unionise to haggle over vaccine costs: Here is why that is a bizarre idea

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
P. Chidambaram has managed to come up with another spectacularly braindead idea that does not make any sense.

The West does not have any moral high ground over China, their conduct during Covid crisis is further proof of it

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The United States of America has projected its geopolitical rivalry with China as a great conflict between good and evil.

Arvind Kejriwal nosedives into gutter politics, spreads lies during CMs’ video conference with PM, illegally airs private meeting

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the PM got to know of this fact, he reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocol, and the telecast was immediately stopped. Reportedly, the PM said to Kejriwal, “You have broken a very imp protocol, such private conversation are never televised”.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury’s son passes away due to Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) General Secretary in his tweet thanked all the medical staff who treated his son Ashish Yechury
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal nosedives into gutter politics, spreads lies during CMs’ video conference with PM, illegally airs private meeting

OpIndia Staff -
As soon as the PM got to know of this fact, he reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal for breaking protocol, and the telecast was immediately stopped. Reportedly, the PM said to Kejriwal, “You have broken a very imp protocol, such private conversation are never televised”.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,094FansLike
531,790FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com